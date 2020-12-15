Procurement Resource Assesses The Production Cost Of Caprolactam In Its New Report

The new report by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, looks in-depth into the costs involved in the production of caprolactam. The comprehensive report analyses the production cost of the material, covering the raw material costs and co-product credit, equipment costs, land and site costs, labour wages, maintenance costs, financing charges, and the depreciation costs. The extensive study describes the step wise consumption of material and utilities along with a detailed process flow diagram. The report also assesses the latest developments within the caprolactam industry that might influence the costs of production, looking into the capacity expansions, plant turnarounds, and mergers, acquisitions, and investments.

With a mild, disagreeable odour, caprolactam is distinguished as a milky white-coloured organic compound. It has a high global demand for manufacturing nylon 6 filament, fibre, and plastics. Apart from this, a small amount of this compound is also used as a chemical intermediate.

In Northeast Asia, the number of corona virus cases decreased in quarter 2, which eased the lockdown, causing an increase in the sales of caprolactam. Spot demand saw improvement in the second half of quarter 2. Sentiments were bolstered as more countries decided to ease the lockdown measures. However, in Europe, the demand was weak and the supply remained ample in the wake of COVID-19. Despite the gradual lifting of restrictions, caprolactam consumption remained subdued as the downstream nylon producers continued to operate at significantly lower levels. The only downstream product to enjoy strong demand was nylon 6 film packaging, especially for fresh food production, which peaked in April. These factors are expected to influence the production cost of caprolactam.

The production cost report by Procurement Resource assesses the production of caprolactam via phenol, via cyclohexane, and via benzene. One of the most common methods to produce caprolactam involves the use of phenol. In this process, hydrogenation of phenol is carried out to produce cyclohexanone, which is then converted into cyclohexane oxime by hydroxylamine. This compound undergoes Beckmann rearrangement in the presence of sulphuric acid to finally produce caprolactam.

