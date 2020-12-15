Procurement Resource Assesses The Production Cost Of Aminobenzene In Its New Report

The new report by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, looks in-depth into the costs involved in the production of aminobenzene. The comprehensive report analyses the production cost of the material, covering the raw material costs and co-product credit, equipment costs, land and site costs, labour wages, maintenance costs, financing charges, and the depreciation costs. The extensive study describes the step wise consumption of material and utilities along with a detailed process flow diagram. The report also assesses the latest developments within the aminobenzene industry that might influence the costs of production, looking into the capacity expansions, plant turnarounds, and mergers, acquisitions, and investments.

Aminobenzene refers to an organic aromatic amine that appears as a colourless yellow liquid. It is used in the manufacturing of rubber processing chemicals, herbicides, and dyes and pigments, among others.

The demand for aminobenzene faced a slump in the second quarter of 2020. However, the market has the potential to recover since the lockdown measures have been lifted in regions like Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The production of rubber has slowed down due to its sluggish demand in the automotive industry and the crunch faced by the construction and building sector amidst the lockdown, thus, significantly impacting the downstream applications of aminobenzene during the first half of 2020. These factors are expected to influence the production cost of aminobenzene.

The production cost report by Procurement Resource assesses the production of aminobenzene via cumene process and via nitration of benzene. In the cumene process, propene and oxygen are utilised to convert benzene into phenol. Finally, ammonolysis of phenol is done to produce aminobenzene (aniline).

