Procurement Resource Assesses The Production Cost Of Carboxymethyl Cellulose In Its New Report

The new report by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, looks in-depth into the costs involved in the production of carboxymethyl cellulose. The comprehensive report analyses the production cost of the material, covering the raw material costs and co-product credit, equipment costs, land and site costs, labour wages, maintenance costs, financing charges, and the depreciation costs. The extensive study describes the step wise consumption of material and utilities along with a detailed process flow diagram. The report also assesses the latest developments within the carboxymethyl cellulose industry that might influence the costs of production, looking into the capacity expansions, plant turnarounds, and mergers, acquisitions, and investments.

Carboxymethyl cellulose, commonly known as cellulose gum or CMC, is a non-toxic tasteless white flocculent powder. It is a cellulose derivative which is stable and soluble in water. It is extensively utilised in oral, ophthalmic, injectable, and topical pharmaceutical formulations.

There is a high demand for carboxymethyl cellulose in the pharmaceutical industry. With new entrants in the carboxymethyl cellulose industry, the market is becoming more fragmented and competitive in nature. With the outbreak of COVID-19, there has been a surge in demand for pharmaceutical products, which is expected to aid the carboxymethyl cellulose industry. These factors are expected to influence the production cost of carboxymethyl cellulose.

The production cost report by Procurement Resource assesses the production of carboxymethyl cellulose via alkali-catalysation and via alkalisation. In the process of alkalisation, cellulose is used as the starting material with caustic soda, which are further combined with isopropanol and monochloroacetic acid and then esterified, thereby producing carboxymethyl cellulose.

