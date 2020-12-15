Procurement Resource Assesses The Production Cost Of Aluminium Chloride In Its New Report

The new report by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, looks in-depth into the costs involved in the production of aluminium chloride. The comprehensive report analyses the production cost of the material, covering the raw material costs and co-product credit, equipment costs, land and site costs, labour wages, maintenance costs, financing charges, and the depreciation costs. The extensive study describes the step wise consumption of material and utilities along with a detailed process flow diagram. The report also assesses the latest developments within the aluminium chloride industry that might influence the costs of production, looking into the capacity expansions, plant turnarounds, and mergers, acquisitions, and investments.

Aluminium chloride, variously known as aluminium trichloride, is a white or pale yellow solid. This chemical compound has a low melting and boiling point. It is principally consumed in the production of aluminium metal, but large amounts are also used in other industrial applications. The derivative of aluminium chloride, known as aluminum hexahydrate, is used to treat excessive sweating in humans.

Excluding China, the total world demand for aluminium chloride has dropped significantly. A considerable amount of capacity has been mothballed in developing countries such as China and India. European manufactured aluminium chloride is exported in Asia, but at low prices. The supply is anticipated to fluctuate due to the closure of plants in several countries amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. These factors are expected to influence the production cost of aluminium chloride.

The production cost report by Procurement Resource assesses the production of aluminium chloride via exothermic reaction, via single displacement reaction, and from aluminium oxide. During the production of aluminium chloride through exothermic reaction, aluminium metal reacts with chlorine or hydrogen chloride at a temperature ranging between 650 and 750°C.

