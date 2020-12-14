Procurement Resource Assesses The Production Cost Of Allyl Alcohol In Its New Report

The new report by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, looks in-depth into the costs involved in the production of allyl alcohol. The comprehensive report analyses the production cost of the material, covering the raw material costs and co-product credit, equipment costs, land and site costs, labour wages, maintenance costs, financing charges, and the depreciation costs. The extensive study describes the step wise consumption of material and utilities along with a detailed process flow diagram. The report also assesses the latest developments within the allyl alcohol industry that might influence the costs of production, looking into the capacity expansions, plant turnarounds, and mergers, acquisitions, and investments.

Allyl alcohol is a colourless and water-soluble organic compound. This chemical compound is used as a raw material in the production of glycerol. It has a mustard like odour and is also used as a precursor to several other specialised compounds such as flame-resistant materials, drying oils, and plasticisers.

The allyl alcohol market was estimated to grow at a considerable rate in 2020, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the market is likely to grow at a slower pace. This can be attributed to the disruptions in supply chain and the decreased demand due to the global lockdown. Since allyl alcohol is used in the manufacturing of drying oils, the market is likely to revive once the situation after the pandemic normalises. These factors are expected to influence the production cost of allyl alcohol.

The production cost report by Procurement Resource assesses the production of allyl alcohol via hydrolysis of allyl chloride, and via oxidation of propylene. Among these, allyl chloride is widely used at the commercial level to prepare the product. In this method, the hydrolysis of allyl chloride results in the formation of allyl alcohol.

