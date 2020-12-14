Procurement Resource Assesses The Production Cost Of Acetic Aldehyde In Its New Report

The new report by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, looks in-depth into the costs involved in the production of acetic aldehyde. The comprehensive report analyses the production cost of the material, covering the raw material costs and co-product credit, equipment costs, land and site costs, labour wages, maintenance costs, financing charges, and the depreciation costs. The extensive study describes the step wise consumption of material and utilities along with a detailed process flow diagram. The report also assesses the latest developments within the acetic aldehyde industry that might influence the costs of production, looking into the capacity expansions, plant turnarounds, and mergers, acquisitions, and investments.

Acetic aldehyde is a colourless liquid with a strong odour that is produced on a large scale. It is an important precursor to several other aldehydes. Polyvinyl acetate and resin are some of the downstream products of acetic aldehyde.

The significant rise in the demand for polyvinyl acetate is likely to propel the market growth of acetic aldehyde. However, the chemical industry has faced a crunch due to the disruption in supply chain caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. These factors are expected to influence the production cost of acetic aldehyde.

The production cost report by Procurement Resource assesses the production of acetic aldehyde via acetic acid, via ethanol, via acetylene, and via ethylene. During the production of acetic aldehyde from acetic acid, the hydrogenation of acetic acid takes place and ethyl acetate is obtained as the by-product.

