Procurement Resource Assesses The Production Cost Of 2-Propylheptanol In Its New Report

The new report by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, looks in-depth into the costs involved in the production of 2-propylheptanol. The comprehensive report analyses the production cost of the material, covering the raw material costs and co-product credit, equipment costs, land and site costs, labour wages, maintenance costs, financing charges, and the depreciation costs. The extensive study describes the step wise consumption of material and utilities along with a detailed process flow diagram. The report also assesses the latest developments within the 2-propylheptanol industry that might influence the costs of production, looking into the capacity expansions, plant turnarounds, and mergers, acquisitions, and investments.

2-Propylheptanol is a colourless, opaque waxy or oily solid. It is an oxo-alcohol. 2-Propylheptanol is a clear, high boiling liquid with a mild odour. It is primarily used as a plasticiser alcohol. Commercially, it is utilised as a raw material in the production of surfactants, which are further used in detergents and in industrial cleaning products for hard surface cleaning applications. It is also used in hand and body soaps.

Because of the rise in demand for oxo alcohol in several industries, the 2-propylheptanol market is anticipated to grow in 2020. In developing economies like India, China, and Japan, there is a substantial increase in disposable income among the middle-classes. This has propelled the demand for 2-propylheptanol in the domestic sector. Moreover, the increase in demand for cleaning agents and surfactants amidst the COVID-19 crisis has also bolstered the growth of the market. These factors are expected to influence the production cost of 2-propylheptanol.

The production cost report by Procurement Resource assesses the production of 2-propylheptanol via the hydroformylation process. In this process, C4 alkenes undergo the process of hydroformylation, thereby producing aldehydes. The subsequent hydrogenation of aldehydes results in the formation of 2-propylheptanol.

