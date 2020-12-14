Procurement Resource Assesses The Production Cost Of 2-Methylpropan-1-Ol In Its New Report

The new report by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, looks in-depth into the costs involved in the production of 2-methylpropan-1-ol. The comprehensive report analyses the production cost of the material, covering the raw material costs and co-product credit, equipment costs, land and site costs, labour wages, maintenance costs, financing charges, and the depreciation costs. The extensive study describes the step wise consumption of material and utilities along with a detailed process flow diagram. The report also assesses the latest developments within the 2-methylpropan-1-ol industry that might influence the costs of production, looking into the capacity expansions, plant turnarounds, and mergers, acquisitions, and investments.

2-Methylpropan-1-ol, also known isobutanol, is a kind of alcohol that has a boiling point of 107.89 °C and can be produced from renewable organic materials including corn, wheat, and sugarcane. Upon blending with gasoline, 2-methylpropan-1-ol can be used as a fuel in cars and other vehicles. It is also used as a raw material for coating resins, isobutyl acrylate, isobutyl acetate, isobutyl methacrylate, and paint thinners.

The increase in demand for paint in the do-it-yourself sector is likely to propel the isobutanol market growth, especially in Europe. The downstream products of isobutanol include adhesives, leather, thinners, fragrances, and others. With the increase in disposable incomes in major economies of the world like the United States, India, and China, the demand for isobutanol has increased year by year. These factors are expected to influence the production cost of 2-methylpropan-1-ol.

The production cost report by Procurement Resource assesses the production of 2-methylpropan-1-ol from propylene via carbonylation. In this process, carbonylation is carried out through the method of hydroformylation, which gives a mixture of isobutyraldehydes. The obtained mixture is further hydrogenated to separate alcohols, thus, producing 2-methylpropan-1-ol.

