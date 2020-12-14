Procurement Resource Assesses The Production Cost Of 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate In Its New Report

The new report by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, looks in-depth into the costs involved in the production of 2-ethylhexyl acrylate. The comprehensive report analyses the production cost of the material, covering the raw material costs and co-product credit, equipment costs, land and site costs, labour wages, maintenance costs, financing charges, and the depreciation costs. The extensive study describes the step wise consumption of material and utilities along with a detailed process flow diagram. The report also assesses the latest developments within the 2-ethylhexyl acrylate industry that might influence the costs of production, looking into the capacity expansions, plant turnarounds, and mergers, acquisitions, and investments.

2-Ethylhexyl acrylate is a clear colourless liquid acrylate with a sweet odour. It can polymerise easily and its polymerisation can be initiated using light, peroxides, heat, or contaminants. 2-Ethylhexyl acrylate is a major base monomer for manufacturing acrylate adhesives. It is used as a raw material in the production of adhesives, coatings, construction materials, acrylic rubber, and emulsions, among others.

2-Ethylhexyl acrylate market was anticipated to grow at a decent pace in 2020. But the COVID-19 outbreak has affected the market significantly. Due to the virus outbreak, the construction processes have come to a halt. But in European countries, since the lockdown has been lifted in many regions, the 2-ethylhexyl acrylate market is on the verge of reviving. These factors are expected to influence the production cost of 2-ethylhexyl acrylate.

The production cost report by Procurement Resource assesses the production of 2-ethylhexyl acrylate from acrylic acid and 2-ethylhexanol via esterification. In this process, the esterification of acrylic acid with 2-ethylhexanol takes place, catalysed by sulphuric acid in the presence of hydroquinone. Finally, 2-ethylhexyl acrylate is obtained by reactive distillation using toluene.

