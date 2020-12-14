NFL odds and Picks For Steelers vs Bills: Sunday Night Football 2020 Video Stream NFL Guide

How to watch Sunday Night Football with Bills vs. Steelers: Time, channel, stream. The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming of their first loss of the season but look to bounce back this week with a trip to Orchard Park, NY, where they’ll face Buffalo Bills. Sunday night’s game will air on NBC and football fans can stream the action on fuboTV (free trial) and Hulu.Bills coach Sean McDermott wouldn’t go as far as to describe Mike Tomlin’s sometimes gruff demeanor as intimidating.In noting the influence Tomlin, a team captain, had on him as a walk-on safety in 1993, McDermott reflected back with Buffalo (9-3) preparing to host Pittsburgh (11-1) in a showdown of AFC division leaders on Sunday night.

Match Details:

Team Name: Pittsburgh Steelers vs Buffalo Bills

Steelers vs Bills

Sunday December 13, 2020

Kickoff – 8:20 PM ET

COVERAGE

Watch – NBC-Live Stream: Watch Here

Listen – NFL Game Pass, Westwood One, Sirius XM.

LOCATION: Bills Stadium, Orchard Park, NY.

Streaming: FuboTV (free 7-day trial) | Hulu + Live TV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Preview

PRIME-TIME REMATCH: The game comes a little under a year after Buffalo improved to 9-3 and clinched a playoff berth with a 17-10 “Sunday Night Football” win at Pittsburgh on Dec. 15, 2019. The Bills forced five turnovers, including four interceptions thrown by Devlin “Duck” Hodges, who started in place of Ben Roethlisberger.

Big Ben is looking forward to playing this time.

“We are going to their place, looks like crappy weather, night game, cold,” he said. “All the perfect elements that come to playing playoff caliber football teams and playoff caliber situations this time of the year.”

MUSIC PLAYLIST: The Bills prepared for the game at Pittsburgh by borrowing a song from the Steelers playlist. The Steelers traditionally play Styx’s “Renegade” before the start of the fourth quarter for motivation. McDermott had the song play constantly during the week of practice, which led to his players dancing on the sideline as it boomed over the Heinz Field PA system.

Asked if “Renegade” is on his playlist this week, McDermott laughed and said: “Good try.”

STOP THE DROPS: Tomlin’s message regarding the Steelers league-high 34 drops was received loud and clear by JuJu Smith-Schuster.

STOP THE DROPS: Tomlin’s message regarding the Steelers league-high 34 drops was received loud and clear by JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Pittsburgh enters unchartered waters in 2020 as it looks to respond from its first loss of the season. The task won’t be easy playing the AFC East-leading Bills on “Sunday Night Football.”

The Steelers (11-1) finally felt the pains of defeat in losing 23-17 to Washington on Monday. Ben Roethlisberger had his fourth 300-yard passing game of the season but only had 21 yards of rushing from his teammates as Washington soared back from a 14-0 hole. The Steelers are attempting to minimize the loss of starting linebackers Bud Dupree and Devin Bush but were dealt another blow in learning that Bush’s replacement Robert Spillane will also miss this game with an injury.

NFL Week 14 game, Pittsburgh Steelers Vs Buffalo Bills on the road at 8.20 p.m. ET on Sunday. The Miami Dolphins invite the protecting Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs to Hard Rock Stadium for a profoundly foreseen confrontation Sunday.

Steelers vs Bills Live Stream from US

The Steelers vs Bills is going to be broadcast on local CBS affiliates, which are included on most cable TV packages and available on one of our favorite streaming services: fuboTV.

Steelers vs Bills Live Stream from UK

Steelers vs Bills Streaming in the UK, with Steelers vs Bills live streams starting at 2 p.m. live BT Sport Box Office, where it costs £19.95. Prelims are on NFL game.

Steelers vs Bills without cable

Therefore, for complete coverage of all nationally televised NFL games in the 2020/21 regular season without cable, you need access to Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN and The NFL Network.

Steelers vs Bills Live Stream from Canada

Get in, folks, we’re going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Steelers vs Bills live streams in Canada.

Steelers vs Bills Live Stream from Australia

Fox Sports has exclusive live NFL week 14. If you don’t want the commitment of a cable subscription, the good news is that Fox Sports NFL coverage is also available via streaming-only service Kayo Sports.

