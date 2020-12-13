Chiefs vs. Dolphins Week 14: Important details, TV schedule and how to stream online

The Kansas City Chiefs are in south beach for an AFC showdown with the Miami Dolphins. They’ll get a chance to play in the stadium where they won Super Bowl LIV for the first time. This time they’ll face an entirely new challenge in Dolphins rookie QB Tua Tagovailoa and defensive-minded HC Brian Flores. Who will emerge victorious in this game? Be sure to tune in to find out.

Match Details:

Team Name: Kansas City Chiefs Vs Miami Dolphins

Sunday December 13, 2020

Kickoff – 1:00 PM ET

COVERAGE

Watch – CBS-Live Stream: Watch Here

Listen – NFL Game Pass, Westwood One, Sirius XM.

LOCATION: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL.

TV: Fox | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

NFL Week 14 game, The Kansas City Chiefs face the Miami Dolphins on the road at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. The Miami Dolphins invite the protecting Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs to Hard Rock Stadium for a profoundly foreseen confrontation Sunday.

Betting Odds:

Money Line (via BetMGM): -350

Spread (via BetMGM): -7

Over/Under (via BetMGM): 51.5

The Dolphins, meanwhile, look to earn earn their first playoff berth since 2016 and just their second since 2009. The Kansas City Chiefs (11-1) visit the Miami Dolphins (8-4) Sunday in a Week 14 contest kicking off at 1 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens.

This game will be a conflict of styles as Miami’s safeguard permits the second-least focuses in the association (17.7), while Kansas City has one of the most productive offenses in NFL history notwithstanding its red zone misfortunes against Denver a week ago.

Chiefs vs Dolphins Live Stream listen and Without Cable

