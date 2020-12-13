Minnesota Vikings at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Live stream, how to watch, odds, time

A battle of NFC playoff contenders will take place Sunday as the Minnesota Vikings visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs currently hold the conference’s sixth seed, while the Bucs are tied for the seventh and final spot.

Who’s Playing

Minnesota @ Tampa Bay

Current Records: Minnesota 6-6; Tampa Bay 7-5

What to Know

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers watched the action from their couches last weekend, but are set to take to the field. Their homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Minnesota Vikings at 1 p.m. ET Dec. 13 at Raymond James Stadium. With a combined 837 yards of offense in their previous games, we can expect a fast-paced contest.

It was close but no cigar for the Buccaneers as they fell 27-24 to the Kansas City Chiefs two weeks ago. Tampa Bay’s loss shouldn’t obscure the performances of RB Ronald Jones, who snatched one receiving TD, and WR Mike Evans, who snatched two receiving TDs.

Speaking of close games: it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Minnesota ultimately got the result they were hoping for last week with a 27-24 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The overall outcome was to be expected, but Jacksonville made it more of a matchup than the oddsmakers had predicted. Minnesota got their win on the backs of several key players, and it was WR Justin Jefferson out in front catching nine passes for one TD and 121 yards.

Minnesota’s defense was a presence as well, as it collected two interceptions and two fumbles. The picks came courtesy of FS Harrison Smith and CB Cameron Dantzler.

The Buccaneers are now 7-5 while the Vikings sit at 6-6. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: Tampa Bay enters the game with only 74.2 rushing yards allowed per game on average, which is the best in the NFL. As for Minnesota, they rank second in the league when it comes to rushing touchdowns allowed, with only seven on the season. Looks like the running backs might have a tough go of it.

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Where: Raymond James Stadium — Tampa, Florida

TV: FOX

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Ticket Cost: $110.00

Odds:

The Buccaneers are a solid 7-point favorite against the Vikings, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Buccaneers as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

The Vikings (6-6) generally rely on a ground game led by Dalvin Cook, who ranks second in the NFL with 1,250 rushing yards. However, quarterback Kirk Cousins has been extremely effective recently — throwing for over 300 yards with three touchdowns in each of his last three games.

The Buccaneers (7-5) have lost three of their last four games before getting a much-needed bye in Week 13. In quarterback Tom Brady has been solid in his first season with Tampa Bay, throwing for 3,300 yards and ranking fourth in the league with 28 touchdown passes. The Bucs also have the NFL’s best run defense, yielding just 72.4 yards per game.

What time does Vikings vs. Buccaneers start?

The game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, kicks off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 13.

What TV channel is Vikings vs. Buccaneers on?

The game will be aired on Fox. Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will be in the broadcast booth. Erin Andrews and Kristina Pink will report from the sidelines.

How can I watch Vikings vs. Buccaneers online via live stream?

Fans can watch the game via live stream on fuboTV.

What are the odds for Vikings vs. Buccaneers?

According to BetMGM, the line is Buccaneers -6.5 and the over/under is at 51.5.

Where can I find score updates for Vikings vs. Buccaneers?

USA TODAY Sports will have all the latest on the game in our box scores.

On offense, Bryon Leftwich and Bruce Arians have had two weeks to put in a gameplan for this game, so play calling should be better than it has been throughout the season. Brady and the entire offense will finally have some rest after 13 straight games and should be ready to pop off against a mediocre Vikings defense that is missing all pro and anchor Eric Kendricks.

In a must-win game, the Buccaneers should handle the Vikings to boost their playoff chances even further, winning by 10 points and covering the 6.5 point spread.