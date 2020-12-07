Procurement Resource Presents The Production Cost Of 1,2-Dichloroethane In Its New Report

The new report by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, looks in-depth into the costs involved in the production of 1,2-dichloroethane. The comprehensive report analyses the production cost of the material, covering raw material costs and co-product credit, equipment costs, land and site costs, labour wages, maintenance costs, financing charges, and the depreciation cost. The extensive study describes the step-wise consumption of material and utilities, along with a detailed process flow diagram. The report also assesses the latest developments within the 1,2-dichloroethane industry that might influence the costs of production, looking into the capacity expansions, plant turnarounds, and mergers, acquisitions, and investments.

1,2-Dichloroethane, variously known as ethylene dichloride, is a synthetically produced chemical. It is a clear liquid with a pleasant smell and sweet taste. The primary usage of 1,2-dichloroethane is in the production of vinyl chloride, which is further used to prepare a variety of plastic and vinyl products, including polyvinyl chloride pipes (PVC), furniture and automobile upholstery, houseware, wall coverings, automobile parts and more. It is also used as a solvent in order to remove lead from a solution of lead and gasoline.

Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the process chemistry start-up named ‘Chemetry’ has decided to build its pilot plant for its novel and potentially energy saving process to manufacture 1,2-dichloroethane. The plant will be established in Maceio, Brazil and operated by Braskem and is expected to be operational by the first half of 2022. The whole project will cost up to USD 18 million. The announcement to establish the pilot plant came after the start-up was able to innovate a new process to manufacture 1,2-dichloroethane by consuming less energy to free up a chloride ion than it does to free the chlorine gas form. This manufacturing process has been termed as eShuttle. Such developments are expected to influence the production cost of 1,2-dichloroethane.

The production cost report by Procurement Resource assesses the production of 1,2-dichloroethane via ethene and chlorine-HTC, via ethene and chlorine-LTC, and via ethene and hydrochloric acid. The most common method used for producing 1,2-dichloroethane is through ethene and chlorine-HTC. In this process, chlorination takes place at high temperatures which utilises the heat of the reaction in the distillation process and leads to an increased efficiency.

