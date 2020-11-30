Direct Mail Advertising Market Size 2020 | Analysis, Trends, Top Manufacturers, Growth, Scope, Opportunities and Forecast to 2030

The Business Research Company’s Direct Mail Advertising Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Growth And Change. The report covers market size, key players, market share and trends to 2030.

The direct mail advertising market consists of the sales of direct mail advertising services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that create and manage advertisement and promotional activities by mail. The content and mode of advertisement can be customized according to the target audience. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

The global direct mail advertising market is expected to grow from $66.84 billion in 2019 to $67.34 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.75%. The direct mail volume was down in the first quarter, however, the COVID-19 outbreak favored this market as some of the biggest brands have adopted direct mail advertising during the lockdown period. The pandemic has led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of industries and other commercial activities. With consumers staying at home over the past few months due to the pandemic, direct mail has become a marketing strategy to reach the consumers at home. The market is then expected to reach $70.66 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 1.62%.

