Smart Badge – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Smart Badge Market is expected to reach $47.21 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 11.9% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Smart Badge Market include Giesecke+Devrient GmbH, Thales Group (Gemalto), Beam, Proxfinity, Cardlogix Corporation, Assa Abloy AB (HID Global Corporation), Brady Worldwide Inc, Squarofumi, Global Net Solutions (GNS), Watchdata Technologies, Blendology, Idemia, Identita, AIOI-Systems Co Ltd, Identiv Inc, and Evolis.

Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are increasing demand for wearable access control devices, the rising popularity of smart badges with contactless interfaces, and the growing use of smart badges in the healthcare sector. However, the proliferation of digital identity is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

Smart badges are electronic gadgets that allow users to exchange information using wireless technology. They are also used to verify a person’s identity, to admit the cardholder to a facility. They can be used in monitoring purposes by collecting the live location of guests in an event or collecting other types of data.

By communication, the contactless badges segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period owing to its ability to facilitate quick transactions and secured access to physical and logical areas.

Based on geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period which is attributed to the growing implementation of smart cards in healthcare and event & entertainment sectors.

Types Covered:

• Smart Badges Without Display

• Smart Badges With Display

Communications Covered:

• Contactless Badges

• Contact Badges

Applications Covered:

• Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

• Corporate

• Retail and E-Commerce

• Government

• Healthcare

• Transportation & Hospitality

• Event and Entertainment

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

