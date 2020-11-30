2020 Autonomous Cars Market: Future Developments, Revenue, Trends, Size, Share And Forecast 2030

The Business Research Company’s Autonomous Cars Market. The report covers market size, key players, market share and trends to 2030.

TBRC’s annual festive sale is finally here! Get up to 50% off on ALL reports: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-reports

Autonomous Cars Market is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide Autonomous Cars market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, Autonomous Cars market segments and geographies, Autonomous Cars market trends, Autonomous Cars market geographies. The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Read More On The Autonomous Cars Market Here –

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/autonomous-cars-market-global-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

The autonomous cars market consists of sales of autonomous cars by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture autonomous cars for transporting people and goods.

Request A Sample For The Autonomous Cars Market Report Now –

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3107&type=smp

The global autonomous cars market reached a value of nearly $818.6 billion in 2019, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7% since 2015. The market is expected to decline from $818.6 billion in 2019 to $772.8 billion in 2020 at a rate of -5.6%. The decline is mainly due to lockdown and social distancing norms imposed by various countries and economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 12.7% from 2021 ad reach $1,191.8 billion in 2023. The market is expected to reach $1,642.9 billion in 2025 growing at a CAGR of 17.4%, and $3,195.0 billion in 2030 growing at a CAGR of 14.2%.

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_Info