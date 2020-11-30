Electronic Products Market Analysis, Growth Insights, Trends And Future Challenges By 2020-2023

The Business Research Company’s Electronic Products Market. The report covers market size, key players, market share and trends to 2030.

Electronic Products Market is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide Electronic Products market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, Electronic Products market segments and geographies, Electronic Products market trends, Electronic Products market geographies. The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

The electronic products market consists of sales of electronic products by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce electronic products. These include semiconductors, audio and video equipment and other electronic components.

The global electronic products market reached a value of nearly $1,097.7 billion in 2019, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% since 2015. The market is expected to decline from $1,097.7 billion in 2019 to $1,042.7 billion in 2020 at a rate of – 5%. The decline is mainly due to lockdown and social distancing norms imposed by various countries and economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is expected to grow from $1,078.3 billion in 2021 to $1,201.1 in 2023 at a CAGR of 5.5%. The market is expected to stabilize and reach $1,333.2 billion in 2025 and $1,713.6 billion in 2030.

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

