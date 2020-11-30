Global Poultry Market Emerging Key Players, Growth Analysis and Precise Outlook 2030

The Business Research Company’s Poultry Market. The report covers market size, key players, market share and trends to 2030.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

The global poultry market reached a value of nearly $319.2 billion in 2019, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% since 2015, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% to nearly $405 billion by 2023. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% to nearly $465.7 billion by 2025, and at a CAGR of 6.8% to $645.7 billion by 2030.

The demand for ready-to-eat food that also includes poultry foods increased, thus resulting as an emerging trend in the poultry market. Busy lifestyles are keeping people away from cooking meals; therefore, many of them are dependent on ready-to-eat foods as it saves time and energy. Ready-to-eat meals are available as frozen foods, canned foods, ready-to-eat snacks, meals, chilled foods and more.

