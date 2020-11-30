Global Pharmaceuticals Market Trends, Drivers And Growth Opportunities Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Pharmaceuticals Market. The report covers market size, key players, market share and trends to 2030.

The global pharmaceuticals market reached a value of nearly $1,217.1 billion in 2019, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% since 2015. The market is expected to decline from $1,217.1 billion in 2019 to $1,209.6 billion in 2020 at a rate of -0.6%. The decline is mainly due to lockdown and social distancing norms imposed by various countries and economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2021 and reach $1,738.2 billion in 2023. The market is expected to reach $2,050.9 billion in 2025, and $3,206.3 billion in 2030.

Pharmaceutical companies are increasingly using biomarkers in the drug development process to reduce the time taken to bring the product into the market. Biomarkers are biological indicators which are objectively measured and evaluated for biological processes, pathogenic processes or pharmacological responses to a therapeutic intervention. They are helpful to predict the drug efficacy faster than conventional clinical endpoints, the point at which an undesired or abnormal effect of the drug is observed indicating withdrawal from therapy.

