Global Market Research Services Market 2020 – Competitive Insights, Outlook By 2023 | Nielsen Holdings plc, Kantar Group

The market research services market consists of the sales of market research services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that plan, develop, create and manage activities for studying and analyzing markets according to the end user’s need. Market research establishments undertake processes where human capital is the major input. They make available the knowledge and skills of their employees, often on an assignment basis, where an individual or team is responsible for the delivery of services to the client. The market research companies provide data, data analysis and consumer analysis based on the end user’s need through primary and secondary research. The data often contains both qualitative and quantitative information, and can be tailored to meet the client’s need. Market research firms offer both standard products and customized solutions as part of their offerings.

The global market research services market reached a value of nearly $75.76 billion in 2019, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.6% since 2015. The market is expected to decline from $75.76 billion in 2019 to $73.94 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -2.4%. The decline is mainly due to lockdown and social distancing norms imposed by various countries and resulting economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2021 ad reach $82.87 billion in 2023.

