Global Role Playing Games Market Industry Size Analysis, Growth Insights, Opportunities Forecast To 2023

The Business Research Company’s Role Playing Games Market. The report covers market size, key players, market share and trends.

Role Playing Games Market is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide Role Playing Games market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, Role Playing Games market segments and geographies, Role Playing Games market trends, Role Playing Games market geographies. The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

The global role playing games market reached a value of nearly $15,793.3 million in 2019, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.84% since 2015, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.22% to nearly $22,471.3 million by 2023.

The top opportunities in the role playing games market segmented by type of platform, will arise in the PC based RPGs segment, which will gain $3,251.8 million of global annual sales by 2023. The top opportunities in the role playing games market segmented by type of game will arise in the MMORPG segment, which will gain $3,150.7 million of global annual sales by 2023. The top opportunities in the role playing games market segmented by type of distribution channel will arise in the online microtransaction segment, which will gain $5,599.6 million of global annual sales by 2023.

