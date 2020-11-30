Global Analytical Laboratory Instruments Market Growth By Top Companies, Region, Application, Driver, Trends And Forecasts To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Analytical Laboratory Instruments Market. The report covers market size, key players, market share and trends to 2030.

The analytical laboratory instruments market consists of sales of analytical laboratory instruments and related services. These instruments are used in laboratory analysis of the chemical or physical composition or concentration of solid, liquid, gaseous, or composite materials. Analytical instruments are a large class of instruments used in end-user industries such as chemical, pharmaceutical, life-sciences, food processing labs and oil refineries for testing the samples.

The global analytical laboratory instruments market reached a value of nearly $93.8 billion in 2019. The market is expected to grow from $93.8 billion in 2019 to $110.3 billion in 2023 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 4.1%. The growth is mainly due to an increased prevalence of chronic diseases and economic growth in developing countries. The market is expected to stabilize and reach $125.8 billion in 2025 and $170.7 billion in 2030.

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

