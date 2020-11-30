Packers vs Bears Live Stream 2020 Reddit FootBall Online Free

The NFL live streams in week 12 start at Thanksgiving’s trio and have plenty of Sunday action for us to consume leftovers as we watch. Key among the turkey day games is the Ravens bid to upset the undefeated Steelers.

Sunday’s action starts early with a battle of the 7-3 teams, with the Titans vs Colts game at 1 p.m. The Chiefs look to test the improving Buccaneers later in the afternoon.

Thanks to multiple streaming options, you have a wide array of ways to watch NFL games. We’ve got everything you need to stream this NFL season from a phone, laptop, set-top box or anything in-between.

The methods for watching NFL games change often as the league signs new contracts and streaming services change their policies, so we’re always updating this guide with the latest broadcast info, as well as the current week’s schedule.

With so many good matchups, you’re probably looking for a way to catch the action online. Here are the best ways to live stream NFL games.

Football fans, if for some reason you’ve had to leave your own “bubble” — or you’ve been hit by a dreaded local blackout — and you can’t watch the NFL live streams you want, you’re not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won’t hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We’ve tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you’ve got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

NFL live streams in the US

Looking at the NFL 2020-21 schedule, you can see that games will air on ESPN, NFL Network and local FOX, NBC and CBS affiliates. So, that makes it really easy to recommend where cord-cutters should turn to watch the NFL season: fuboTV.

Built for all things sports, Fubo has all three of those local broadcasters, plus ESPN and NFL Network. That’s why it’s one of the best streaming services.

Sling TV is another popular option, but it lacks CBS (as well as NFL RedZone). It’s a case of “you get what you pay for” as Sling Orange & Blue (which you’d need to get ESPN, FOX and NBC and NFL Network) costs $45 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $59.99 per month.

NFL Game Pass: There is one extremely easy way to watch any NFL game you want online, but it comes with a huge caveat: You have to wait until the game is over. Still, if you can keep yourself from finding out last nightꞌs score, NFL Game Pass will charge you $99.99 per year for the privilege of streaming any game to your computer, mobile device or set-top box.

Game Pass also lets you watch select preseason games, listen to local radio broadcasts of games and watch condensed versions that squeeze an entire game into 30 minutes. While watching the game in real time is arguably half the fun of live sports, thereꞌs something to be said for setting your own schedule.

CBS All Access: CBS All Access is another ideal option for watching games online. In addition to a back catalog of CBS shows, plus some streaming-only shows like Star Trek: Picard, this service also lets you watch your local CBS station and that channel’s games in your market as they air live

For $6 per month, you can watch the service on most set-top boxes, gaming consoles, mobile devices and computers with limited commercial interruption. If you fork over $10 a month for the service, you’ll get all that commercial-free.

Amazon: Amazon jumped into the sports streaming market and nabbed the contract for Thursday Night Football, with a few exceptions (Weeks 2, 3 and 4) will only be on the NFL Network. As long as you have Amazon Prime Video, you can watch Thursday Night Football on Prime Video without ever needing to pay extra. The 11 TNF games can be streamed through Prime Video and Twitch, and they will also be the exclusive streamer for a Saturday regular season game in the second half of the season.

NFL RedZone: If you have a cable TV subscription, NFL RedZone lets you watch a football game’s most exciting moments. The service broadcasts live coverage from every game on a given Sunday, but only when a team is in the “red zone,” or about to potentially score a touchdown. Because it also gives you real-time fantasy stats and extended highlights, it’s especially useful for fantasy-football fans.

NFL RedZone games air between 1 p.m. ET and the end of the late-afternoon games on Sundays during the NFL season. You can watch RedZone from your cable or satellite provider’s streaming service or on a variety of apps for smartphones, tablets and connected devices like Apple TV and PlayStation 4. You can also watch games in a web browser.

NFL Sunday Ticket: DirecTV subscribers have one of the simplest paths to streaming full NFL games in NFL Sunday Ticket. This service streams live games in their entirety to televisions, computers, Android and iOS devices, and game consoles. Sunday Ticket applies only to out-of-market games.

You can also get NFL Sunday Ticket as a stand-alone service — but only if you live in an area that doesn’t get DirecTV service.

Watch ESPN: If you subscribe to a cable package that includes ESPN, and most do, you can stream live ESPN programming from just about any device. Simply use your computer, smartphone, set-top box, game console or another connected device to download the ESPN app, then sign in with your cable providerꞌs information. When ESPN airs Monday Night Football, log into the app and enjoy the game.

NFL live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that’s broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free. Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live. Or, you could make your own stream, with a service such as Channel Master or Tablo, connected to your antenna and a DVR box. This allows you to broadcast the stream — either live or recorded — to a set-top box, mobile device or computer just about anywhere in the world.

The cost varies depending on the HD antenna you get and the service you use, but the local channels themselves are free, and you wonꞌt have to jump through any NFL-sponsored hoops.

NFL live streams in the UK

You’re going to want Sky Sports for watching NFL games in the U.K. The Sky Sports NFL channel (which will feature more than 100 live games this season) and Sky Sports Main Event are the primary destinations for your viewing pleasure.

Sky Sports NFL will pack a lot of content. Specifically, expect at least 5 live games per week, with “first-pick exclusive games … in the 6pm and 9pm slot every Sunday” (according to Sky) and every Thursday, Sunday and Monday Night Football game. It’s also getting NFL RedZone, and NFL Network programming, including Good Morning Football and Total Access.

Also expect documentaries “and other content” via NFL Films and NBC Sports, and original Sky Sports programming about the NFL.

If you’re an existing Sky customer, you can get all of that with the Sky Sports Complete Pack, for £39 per month.

If you’re not looking to spend that much, you can get a less comprehensive Sky Sports pass from Now TV. Daily, weekly and monthly passes range from £9.99 to £33.99.

NFL live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we’re going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch the NFL 2020-21 season.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.

NFL 2020-21 week 12 schedule:

All games in Eastern Time:

Thursday, Nov. 28

12:30 p.m.: Texans (3-7) vs Lions (4-6) on CBS

4:30 p.m.: Washington (3-7) vs Cowboys (3-7) on Fox

8:20 p.m.: Ravens (6-4) vs Steelers (10-0) on NBC

Sunday, Nov. 29