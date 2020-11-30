Soul Train Music Awards 2020 Live Stream Redddit How To Watch Online Music Tv Show Free

The “2020 Soul Train Awards” are airing on Sunday, Nov. 29 at 8 p.m. on various channels.

The event will be hosted by Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold for the third time, and will feature appearances and performances from Brandy, Babyface, CeeLo Green, Ella Mai, Charlie Wilson, Moses Sumney, Monica, and Smokey Robinson, among others.

Here’s the information you’ll need to watch a free live stream of “The 2020 Soul Train Awards” online without cable.

Having amassed over 20 million views across various platforms, Pass The Mic has become a massive success, to the point where BET took notice of the buzz surrounding the first three volumes and tapped DJ Cassidy to premier the fourth as part of a holiday special in conjunction with the 2020 Soul Train Awards. Cassidy, a longtime fan of Soul Train and its legacy, considers the opportunity as one of the highlights of his career, one which comes with expectations he plans to live up.

“To be contributing something to Soul Train Award night is really an honor and I don’t take that responsibility lightly,” he shares with VIBE, via phone. “When BET asked me to produce this special for Soul Train night…I really, really felt a weight on my shoulder, in a good way. I felt a responsibility to put the legacy of Soul Train on as high of a pedestal as I possibly could and I wanted the music on my show (and) the artists of the show to really reflect the spirits of Soul Train.”

When are ‘The 2020 Soul Train Awards’ on?

“The 2020 Soul Train Awards” will begin airing live on Sunday, Nov. 29 at 8 p.m. on BET, BET Her, MTV2, and VH1.

How to watch ‘The 2020 Soul Train Awards’ without cable

If you’re a cord-cutter or don’t have cable, you can live stream “The 2020 Soul Train Awards” on any one of the following streaming platforms:

What channels are BET, BET Her, MTV2, and VH1?

You can use the channel finder on your provider’s website to locate them: Verizon Fios, AT&T U-verse, Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum/Charter, Optimum/Altice, DIRECTV, Dish.

How to watch ‘The 2020 Soul Train Awards’ online on-demand

If you missed “The 2020 Soul Train Awards” or want to watch other programming from BET, BET Her, MTV2, or VH1, check out the following platforms:

Philo (free trial)

Fubo TV (free trial)

Sling TV (free trial)

What are ‘The 2020 Soul Train Awards’ about?

According to the official description of the event: “The 2020 Soul Train Music Awards will take place on November 29, 2020 to recognize the best in soul, R&B and Hip-Hop music. The ceremony will be aired on BET, BET Her, Vh1 and MTV2 with actors Tisha Campbell & Tichina Arnold hosting the ceremony for the third time.”