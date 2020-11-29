Packers vs Bears live stream free on Reddit, Time, TV, Preview, Odds

NFL fans are welcome to watch the live stream coverage between Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers match through your device from anywhere. The Chicago Bears are 1-7 against the Green Bay Packers since October of 2016, but they’ll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Sunday. Chicago will take on Green Bay at 8:20 p.m. ET at Lambeau Field after a week off.

The Bears are limping into the matchup on a four-game losing streak.

Game Info: Time, Date, TV, Venue and Watch info

Team Name: Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers

Bears vs Packers

Time: 8:20p ET

TV Channel: NBC

Venue: Lambeau Field, Green Bay

Match Preview: Chicago 5-5; Green Bay 7-3

The last match between two teams were held on December 15, 2019 where Packers won by 21-13. Two weeks ago, Chicago was within a late touchdown of stealing the win, but they took the “L” against the Minnesota Vikings 19-13. QB Nick Foles had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw one interception with only 4.08 yards per passing attempt.

The current league rankings of the two teams are Chicago @ Green Bay 9th Off-12th Deff-9thPassing-16th Rushhing while Bears are 31-7-25-32th in Rushing. Green Bay fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Indianapolis Colts last week but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 34-31. Green Bay was up 28-14 at the end of the half but couldn’t hold on to the lead. Their loss shouldn’t obscure the performances of WR Davante Adams, who caught seven passes for one TD and 106 yards, and QB Aaron Rodgers, who passed for three TDs and 311 yards on 38 attempts. Rodgers ended up with a passer rating of 160.60.

Odds: Chicago @ Green Bay

The Packers are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Green Bay have won eight out of their last ten games against Chicago.

Dec 15, 2019 – Green Bay 21 vs. Chicago 13

Sep 05, 2019 – Green Bay 10 vs. Chicago 3

Dec 16, 2018 – Chicago 24 vs. Green Bay 17

Sep 09, 2018 – Green Bay 24 vs. Chicago 23

Nov 12, 2017 – Green Bay 23 vs. Chicago 16

Sep 28, 2017 – Green Bay 35 vs. Chicago 14

Dec 18, 2016 – Green Bay 30 vs. Chicago 27

Oct 20, 2016 – Green Bay 26 vs. Chicago 10

Nov 26, 2015 – Chicago 17 vs. Green Bay 13

Sep 13, 2015 – Green Bay 31 vs. Chicago 23

Prediction: Packers 28, Bears 14.

Online live stream now a days got a remarkable significant from the TV broadcast. Many and more people are going to watch the event stream from online as they want like their favorite devices. Day by day it’s increasing through social media or digital plat form. The people who live in the US or Canada, or UK are most likely to watch NFL game live, but behind that the significant number of people are becoming the fans of American Football as they are loving to enjoy the NFL football live coverage from the venue from their TV channel or Online platform.

Streaming NFL games for free is easy for those using mobile devices. Free of charge, the Yahoo! Sports App presents all Sunday games being shown in your local market as well as national TV games (Thursday, Sunday and Monday nights).

Get NFL Game Pass International and stream every game live without blackouts

If you’re looking to catch all 256 NFL games this year but don’t have a U.S. cable subscription, NFL Game Pass is your best option. There’s a seven-day free trial available too.

You can access NFL Game Pass worldwide, but the U.S. version does not allow live streaming of regular-season games. Some games are blacked out in parts of Europe as well. Only users who sign up for Game Pass from a non-U.S. and non-Europe location will have live-streaming access to every game, everywhere.

NFL Game Pass offers a “FREE” or “PRO” subscription. With the free subscription, you get 24/7 access to the NFL Network, as well as content downloads and highlights for every game. Upgrading to the “PRO” subscription gives you all 250+ live NFL games (including the playoffs and the Super Bowl), full game replays, All-22 Coaches Film, and more.

NFL Mobile App. Pros: Free streaming.

Locast. Pros: Just 5 bucks a month.

Sling TV. Pros: All local broadcast games on ESPN and NBC.

FuboTV.

Hulu + Live TV.

YouTube TV.

NFL Sunday Ticket To Go.

NFL Game Pass.

CBS

In addition to those who get CBS All Access, the network is letting “authenticated” CBS viewers—meaning those who get CBS through a pay-TV service—stream games online at CBS.com, and on a number of set-top boxes, smart TVs, and game consoles.

Fox Sports Go

Just as with other network apps, you’ll need to prove you have a pay-TV subscription to use this Fox TV Everywhere app, which offers live coverage of local-market games and regional sports networks. It’s also available on most of the cable-style streaming services, such as FuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, or YouTube TV. You can watch NFL games on your laptop or tablet and some streaming devices—including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, and Roku. And you get access only to the channels in your TV lineup.

NBC Sports

NBC will stream every 2020 Sunday Night Football game live on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App. They require authentication with a cable, satellite, telco, or live streaming TV subscription, and will let you watch on an Android or iOS smartphone or tablet, computer, Samsung smart TV, many streaming players, and Xbox game consoles.

Watch ESPN

ESPN’s mobile app brings Monday Night Football, 10 ESPN channels, and shows such as SportsCenter, to your computer, smartphone, tablet, Xbox game console, and streaming players, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, and Roku. As with the others, you’ll need to prove you have a pay-TV subscription to use the app.

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a non-U.S. location where all games are available. For assistance, contact ExpressVPN Support via live chat. Go to NFL Game Pass and sign up. Sit back and enjoy!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.