Tennessee Titans vs Indianapolis Colts Live: How to watch Colts vs Titans stream free on Reddit, Time, TV, Odds, Match Up

NFL Fans are welcome to watch Tennessee Titans vs Indianapolis Colts Live Stream online coverage at your device from anywhere. The Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts meet this Sunday for the second of their two meetings this year, and first place in the division is officially on the line. Both teams enter this matchup at 7-3, and the Titans are looking to avenge their embarrassing Week 10 loss to their bitter rival.

Game Info: How to Watch

Sunday, November 29

Team Name: Tennessee Titans vs Indianapolis Colts

Titans vs Colts

Time: 1:00p ET

TV: CBS | Stream: CBS All Access

Follow: CBS Sports App

Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis

The Colts won the first meeting with the Titans by a score of 34-17, as Philip Rivers completed passes to eight different wide receivers while passing for a total of 308 yards and a touchdown. The Titans’ downfall came via special teams, as their reserve punter shanked a punt, had one blocked for a touchdown and kicker Stephen Gostkowski also missed a 44-yard field goal attempt in the second half after converting on a 50-yarder earlier in the matchup.

Preview Colts vs Titans Week 12

The Colts lead the all-time series with the Titans, 35-16, and have won four out of the past five matchups. One team isn’t coming into this matchup with more momentum than the other, but the Titans surely want to avenge the loss they took to the Colts earlier this year. Henry has recorded six games in which he has rushed for over 100 yards this season, which is the most in the NFL. He’s aiming to make it three straight with over 100 rushing yards against the Colts, and has rushed for a touchdown in two out of the past three vs. Indy. The game where he did not score a touchdown was the matchup earlier this season, but he still racked up 103 rushing yards. It proved that Henry cannot win every game by himself, and that the special teams need to be ready to play well this Sunday if the Titans want to tie the season series with the Colts and retake first place in the AFC South.

Prediction: Titans vs Colts

Titans 30-28 over Colts

Latest Odds: Colts -3

CBS TV will broadcast the game of Titans vs Colts from the FedExField, Landover, MD. The game will air on the Bengals Radio Network, led by Cincinnati flagship stations WLW-AM (700), WCKY-AM (ESPN 1530; all sports) and WEBN-FM (102.7). Broadcasters are Dan Hoard (play-by-play) and Dave Lapham (analyst).

