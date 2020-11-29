San Francisco 49ers vs Los Angeles Rams live: How to watch stream Free on Reddit, NFL Week 12 online, TV

NFL fans are welcome to watch the live stream coverage between San Francisco 49ers vs Los Angeles Rams match through your device from anywhere. The San Francisco 49ers have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will hit the road for the second straight week as they head to SoFi Stadium at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday. If you want to watch live stream NFL by your device then you have landed the right place. Let’s See how to watch their game info and live streaming info from anywhere in the world with any devices like android, IPad, IPhone, Tabloid, Laptop, Desktop ,PlayStation and more.

Game Info: Time, Date, TV, Venue and Watch info

Team Name: San Francisco 49ers vs Los Angeles Rams

49ers vs Rams

Time: 4:05p ET

TV Channel: FOX

Venue: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood.

Match Preview: San Francisco 4-6; Los Angeles 7-3

The last match between two teams were on October 18, 2020 where Rams won by 24-16. San Francisco came up short against the New Orleans Saints two weeks ago, falling 27-13. One thing holding the 49ers back was the mediocre play of QB Nick Mullens, who did not have his best game: despite one touchdown, he threw two interceptions. Mullens ended up with a passer rating of 115.90.

The current league rankings of the two teams are 49ers are 19th Off-5th Deff-15Passing-19th Rushhing while Falcons are 6-1-11-9th in Rushing. The 49ers are now 4-6 while the Rams sit at 7-3. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: San Francisco enters the matchup with only 219.6 passing yards allowed per game on average, good for second best in the league. As for Los Angeles, they rank first in the NFL when it comes to passing touchdowns allowed, with only 11 on the season.

Odds

The Rams are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the 49ers, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -106

Series History

San Francisco have won seven out of their last 11 games against Los Angeles.

Oct 18, 2020 – San Francisco 24 vs. Los Angeles 16

Dec 21, 2019 – San Francisco 34 vs. Los Angeles 31

Oct 13, 2019 – San Francisco 20 vs. Los Angeles 7

Dec 30, 2018 – Los Angeles 48 vs. San Francisco 32

Oct 21, 2018 – Los Angeles 39 vs. San Francisco 10

Dec 31, 2017 – San Francisco 34 vs. Los Angeles 13

Sep 21, 2017 – Los Angeles 41 vs. San Francisco 39

Dec 24, 2016 – San Francisco 22 vs. Los Angeles 21

Sep 12, 2016 – San Francisco 28 vs. Los Angeles 0

Jan 03, 2016 – San Francisco 19 vs. Los Angeles 16

Nov 01, 2015 – Los Angeles 27 vs. San Francisco 6

49ers vs Rams prediction

Jas’ prediction: SF wins, 24-20.

Online live stream now a days got a remarkable significant from the TV broadcast. Many and more people are going to watch the event stream from online as they want like their favorite devices.

Distance does not barrier for watching NFL live stream of the American Football fans.

