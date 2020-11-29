(WATCH) Arizona Cardinals vs. New England Patriots Game Live Stream for FREE

Check out the best ways to watch Cardinals vs Patriots Game Live Stream from Anywhere: How to watch NFL game online, TV Channel, Game time, Odds, Preview and more. The Arizona Cardinals will take New England Patriots on Sunday at 1 p.m ET

The Arizona Cardinals are on the road again on Sunday and play against the New England Patriots at 1 p.m. ET Nov. 29 at Gillette Stadium.

Game Preview:

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Gillette Stadium — Foxborough, Massachusetts

Gillette Stadium — Foxborough, Massachusetts TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $155.00

The Cardinals came up short against the Seattle Seahawks last week, falling 28-21. Arizona was their own worst enemy and cost themselves 88 yards in penalties. Despite the loss, they got a solid performance out of QB Kyler Murray, who passed for two TDs and 269 yards on 42 attempts. Murray ended up with a passer rating of 138.60.

Meanwhile, New England scored first but ultimately less than the Houston Texans in their game last week. New England fell to Houston 27-20. The losing side was boosted by WR Damiere Byrd, who caught six passes for one TD and 132 yards. That receiving effort made it the first game that Byrd has posted more than 100 yards receiving.

The losses put the Cardinals at 6-4 and the Patriots at a reciprocal 4-6. A couple of offensive stats to keep an eye on: Arizona enters the matchup with 16 rushing touchdowns, which is the best in the league. Less enviably, New England is stumbling into the game with the fewest passing touchdowns in the NFL, having accrued only six on the season.

Television: FOX with Kevin Burkhardt, Daryl Johnston and Pam Oliver

FOX with Kevin Burkhardt, Daryl Johnston and Pam Oliver Radio: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM with Dave Pasch, Ron Wolfley and Paul Calvisi

Arizona Sports 98.7 FM with Dave Pasch, Ron Wolfley and Paul Calvisi Spanish Radio: KHOV 105.1 FM with Luis Hernandez and Rolando Cantu

Cardinals vs Patriots Odds:

The Cardinals are a slight 1.5-point favourite against the Patriots, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -109

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine’s advanced computer model.

Series History

New England won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.

Sep 11, 2016 – New England 23 vs. Arizona 21

More Games To Watch in Week 12:

Tennessee Titans vs Indianapolis [Nov. 29 at 1:00 p.m. ET]

The Titans and Colts are both coming off dramatic overtime wins, and this matchup should be a heck of a dogfight for the top of the AFC South. The Colts handled Tennessee by a 17-point margin in Week 10, but it’s fair to expect a closer game between teams with equal records. The health of Philip Rivers will be critical as the 38-year-old was hobbled by a toe injury last week.

Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers [Nov. 29 at 8:20 p.m. ET]

This rivalry is steeped in history, but the gap between the two teams in the present is stark. Although the Bears jumped out to a 5-1 start, it’s been hard going for them ever since considering their offence has been unable to support their stout defence. Nick Foles doesn’t look like the answer for Chicago, and it would be shocking to see the Bears escape Lambeau Field with a win.

Seattle Seahawks vs Philadelphia [Nov. 30 at 8:15 p.m. ET]

After a rough 1-3 stretch, the Seahawks seemed to right the ship in Week 11 with a critical win over the Cardinals. If Russell Wilson and co. are back on track, it’s tough to see an Eagles team, that’s been a disaster for most of the season, standing in their way. Carson Wentz could always rediscover his 2018 form and make the Eagles dangerous again, but we’ve come this far into the season without many indications of that.

Final thoughts about Cardinals vs Patriots Game:

