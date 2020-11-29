Watch Los Angeles vs Buffalo NFL 2020 Live Streams Football Game Week-12 Reddit Free On HD

The Buffalo Bills should come into this matchup well-rested after a week off from action. They will take on the Los Angeles Chargers at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at Bills Stadium. Los Angeles will be strutting in after a victory while the Bills will be stumbling in from a defeat. It was a hard-fought matchup, but Buffalo had to settle for a 32-30 loss against the Arizona Cardinals two weeks ago. A silver lining for Buffalo was the play of QB Josh Allen, who passed for two TDs and 284 yards on 49 attempts in addition to picking up 38 yards on the ground and snatching one receiving TD. Allen ended up with a passer rating of 119.30.

Special teams collected 12 points for Buffalo. K Tyler Bass delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Bills Stadium — Orchard Park, New York

Bills Stadium — Orchard Park, New York TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Ticket Cost: $54.00

Meanwhile, even if it wasn’t a dominant performance, Los Angeles beat the New York Jets 34-28 last week. The Chargers’ QB Justin Herbert did his thing and passed for three TDs and 366 yards on 49 attempts. Herbert ended up with a passer rating of 158.50.

The Bills are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Buffalo came up short against Los Angeles when the teams previously met two seasons ago, falling 31-20. Can Buffalo avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We’ll soon find out.

NFL Week 12 Reddit Streams

For cord-cutters who want to save some money, however, NFL football streaming options get a bit more complicated. Your best bet is to subscribe to a live TV streaming service but the sheer number of channels that carry live games — local CBS, NBC and Fox channels, as well as the national feeds of NFL Network and ESPN — means you’ll either have to get a relatively expensive service or make a compromise and miss some games every week. (Editors’ note: CNET and CBS are both owned by Viacom CBS.)

The only way to get a full football experience is to have a whole litany of channels from your TV provider. Sunday NFC games are largely on Fox, AFC games are on CBS and Sunday night football is on NBC. Monday night football is only on ESPN. Though Fox has most Thursday night games, there are several that are NFL Network-only (and streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Twitch).

Best for everything: YouTube TV

Last year our streaming service pick for NFL fans was PlayStation Vue at $55 a month, but Sony shut down its service earlier this year. That leaves cord-cutters with two more expensive options.

Want RedZone for following your fantasy team? That’s available on either service as part of an add-on for an extra $11 per month. YouTube TV users can add the Sports Plus add-on by clicking on your profile and going to Settings, then the Membership tab. FuboTV users can go into My Profile and choose Manage Add-ons for its Sports Plus offering.

Both YouTube TV and FuboTV’s Family plan allow for three simultaneous streams, with YouTube offering unlimited cloud DVR and FuboTV offering 500 hours of storage. The two services are widely available too, with apps on iOS and Android, the web and on TVs through Roku, Chromecast, Android TV, Apple TV and Fire TV.

The budget alternative for NFC fans in big cities: Sling Blue

Those looking to save some cash might want to check out Sling Blue for $30 a month. While it lacks ESPN, meaning you’ll miss out on Monday Night Football, in select markets you’ll be able to get Fox and NBC. The catch is that those markets are mainly in big cities, so if you live outside one of those areas, Sling Blue might not be for you.

The NFL and Dish agreement during Week 10 restored the NFL Network to the Sling Blue package while allowing sports fans to add RedZone through the company’s $10 per month Sports Extra add-on.

Budget alternatives: CBS All Access, Locast or an antenna

There are some apps that offer CBS’ slate of Sunday AFC games live, including CBS All Access for $6 per month. Depending on where you live, however, your local CBS station (and those NFL games) might not be available. CBS offers live streaming services in many markets; you can check for yourself if your area has live CBS streaming here.

Locast, meanwhile, is 100% free. It’s currently offered in only 23 cities, however, and not all will have CBS, Fox and NBC. And as we mentioned above, an over-the-air antenna connected to your TV provides another free option, no streaming required, as long as you have good reception.

Other Paid Options with Free Trials

Amazon Prime Video

All Thursday Night Football games can be live-streamed using Amazon prime video. If you already have a prime subscription, you can stream the games at no additional charge.

Hulu

This year, fans can watch NFL games live with Hulu+LiveTV. The normal Hulu package doesn’t include NFL coverage, but users can watch ESPN, NBC, Fox, and CBS for a fee.

Price: $54.99/month

What’s missing?: NFL Redzone and NFL Network

FuboTV

Subscribers will have access to sports channels including ESPN and NFL Network. Additionally, there is an option for a 7 day free trial and for an extra $10.99, you can watch NFL Redzone too.

Price: $64.99

What’s missing?: ABC

YouTube TV

This may be the most comprehensive option for streaming NFL in 2020. With Youtube TV, you can access every channel you need for the NFL (and more). However, you will have to pay an additional $10.99 for Redzone similar to FuboTV.

Both streaming services will be available via mobile apps on Android and IOS. Moreover, fans can watch the games on their TVs using Roku, Chromecast, Android TV, Apple TV and Fire TV with both Youtube TV and FuboTV.

Price: $64.99

What’s missing?: Technically, nothing. You’ll have to pay an additional fee for Redzone, though.

Watch NFL Football Week 12

Android

Windows PC

Apple Mac.

Other Streaming Services

Fans can also stream games on a number of other platforms including Sling, AT&TV Now, Vidgo, and CBS All Access.

Thursday Night Football has also been available for Amazon Prime users since week 10. Not the worst option for casual fans who don’t need a full blown cable replacement.

Finally, DirecTV will offer a non-satellite version of NFL Sunday ticket to people living in apartments or condos. These fans will be able to watch every Sunday afternoon game live.

Thursday Night Football: NFL Network, Fox, Amazon Prime and Twitch Thursday Night Football is probably the most complicated part of the NFL streaming schedule. Most games will be available on the NFL Network, Fox, Amazon Prime Video and Twitch.

As mentioned above, if you want the NFL Network you’re going to need FuboTV or YouTube TV or use the Yahoo Sports app.

RedZone options

A frequent fan-favorite method of following all the NFL action, RedZone is a way to catch every big play around the league. The cheapest road to RedZone is through YouTube TV or FuboTV and getting either of their respective $11 per month sports add-ons.

If you’re fine with watching on your phone, the NFL offers RedZone as an in-app subscription for $35 for the season. While one of the cheapest options for getting RedZone, as The TV Answer Man points out, it is a bit tricky to find this option and you will only be able to watch through the NFL app on your iPhone or Android phone.

With Dish making peace with the NFL, Sling TV Blue and Sports Extra is another option. This will run $40 per month ($30 for Sling Blue plus $10 for Sports Extra add-on), but can be streamed on a host of devices including iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV and in web browsers.

Sling is currently offering RedZone and Sports Extra for free for one month for new Sling Blue subscribers.

If you only subscribe to Sling’s Orange package you won’t be able to get RedZone in Sports Extra. Your base package needs to be either Sling Blue or its larger Sling Blue Plus Orange bundle to be able to get RedZone as an add-on.

