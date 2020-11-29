Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix 2020 Live Stream Reddit Online How To Watch Free Tv Channel

Lewis Hamilton has wrapped up yet another Drivers’ Championship and will race this weekend’s Bahrain GP as statistically the greatest F1 driver ever, today’s Grand Prix representing the first of many opportunities he’ll have to add further gloss to an already impeccable CV. Follow our guide to watch F1 online and get an F1 Bahrain Grand Prix live stream of this Sunday’s GP wherever you are right now.

We won’t get into the GOAT debate, but with a joint-record seven World Drivers’ Championship titles to his name, and a record 94 race wins, the Brit now standalones alone on the stat sheet – the win that sealed the deal in Turkey being a mind-bogglingly impressive wet-weather drive on his own custom set of, ahem… slicktermediates. The brilliant Sergio Perez grabbed his first podium of the season on similarly battered tyres, to extend Racing Point’s lead in a gripping midfield battle.

The Mexican’s future in the sport is still unclear, and while the thought of Perez not lining up on the grid next season is obscene, it’s a very real prospect. He definitely won’t be at Racing Point next year, and it would be a real head-scratcher if Red Bull didn’t try to sign him as a replacement for the struggling Alex Albon.

Whatever you think of them, Racing Point have made this season’s midfield battle one to remember and, Hamilton aside, Perez has been the standout driver. But McLaren, Renault and Ferrari are right behind them in the Constructors’ Championship standings.

This weekend could be really interesting, as Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, McLaren’s Lando Norris, Renault’s Daniel Ricciardo and Alpha Tauri’s Pierre Gasly, currently 10th in the Drivers’ Championship standings, have all performed really well at the Bahrain International Circuit in the past couple of years.

If you’re resident in the UK, US, Canada, Australia or New Zealand, you can scroll a bit further down for a guide to who’s showing the Formula 1 Bahrain GP in your country this weekend. But if you’re abroad for whatever reason, you might encounter a problem accessing your normal coverage in the form of geo-blocking.

You needn’t worry, though – by using one a VPN services we recommend, you can whizz around these digital borders and tune in to a reliable Bahrain Grand Prix live stream, just like you would at home. Here’s how to get started.

How to watch the Bahrain Grand Prix: live stream F1 in the UK today

Sky has the rights to Formula 1 in the UK, meaning you’ll be able to see it all via Sky Sports and its dedicated Sky Sports F1 channel. Subscribers also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app , which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. For those of you without Sky, the best option is to nab a Now TV Sky Sports Monthly Pass, which includes all 11 channels. As well as plenty more F1 action, this will get you access to live Premier League football, Test cricket, and lots more. Coverage begins on the dedicated Sky Sports F1 channel at 11am GMT on Friday for the first practice runs, 10.45am on Saturday for Practice 3, 1pm for qualifying, and 12.30pm Sunday for the Bahrain Grand Prix itself, which starts at 2.10pm. To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you’ll need to download a good VPN as detailed above.

F1 live stream: how to watch the Bahrain Grand Prix in the US

For the 2020 F1 season, it’s ESPN that’s providing broadcasts in the US. Cord-cutters are in luck, too, as you don’t have to use cable to access ESPN. Over-the-top streaming services let you watch TV online and and can typically be had for a fraction of the cost of even the most basic cable package. When it comes to getting ESPN, two in particular stand out. How to watch F1 and ESPN without cable Sling TV’s Orange package includes ESPN and offers a FREE trial period before billing you at $30 a month. If you just want access to ESPN and the F1 action, this is the cheapest way to go. F1 Bahrain Grand Prix 2020: US times and TV coverage ESPN’s coverage is pretty comprehensive, and this Sunday you can watch the Bahrain Grand Prix live from 9.10am ET/6.10am PT on ESPN (build-up starts at 7.30am ET/4.30am PT), while qualifying action goes live on TV at 8.55am ET/5.55am PT on Saturday ahead of a 9am ET/6am PT start. For the truly dedicated, practice sessions will go on-air just before the start times listed above.

How to watch the 2020 Bahrain GP: live stream F1 in Canada

In Canada, 2020 F1 races are aired on a pair of Bell Media-owned sports broadcasters: the English-language TSN and its French-language counterpart RDS. Check your local listings for linear TV details, but those wanting to watch online are well-served by their digital platforms. The TSN Direct and RDS Direct streaming services cost just CA$4.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month and can be purchased by anyone, regardless of whether you have the channels as part of a pay TV package – though existing subscribers should note they can log in to live streams at no extra charge with details of their provider. They both also offer apps for convenient on-the-go streaming. The Bahrain Grand Prix starts at 9.10am ET/6.10am PT this Sunday, with qualifying action the day before starting at 9am ET/6am PT. Practice times are listed above and coverage is also being offered, going live just before the start of each session. Canadians abroad can use a VPN to whizz back to the Great White North and watch the streaming coverage they normally do at home – only from anywhere in the world.

How to watch F1 and get a Bahrain Grand Prix live stream in Australia

Paid-for TV network F o x Sports is showing every race of the 2020 Formula 1 season Down Under, including all of this weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix action. The necessary channels are available to Foxtel subscribers on linear TV, but Australians who don’t want the commitment or cost of a cable subscription are in luck, as Fox Sports F1 coverage is also available via streaming-only service Kayo Sports. In fact, it’s available from just $25 a month – and it comes with a FREE 2-week trial period so you can see how it works for yourself. It’s also home to comprehensive NRL and AFL coverage, making it a great all-around choice for Aussies, while expats and fans of other sports will enjoy its coverage of soccer, golf, tennis, NBA basketball and much more. For the best value, consider the upgraded Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. We probably don’t need to tell you, but if you’ve got mates or family who also like to watch F1, this can be shared and breaks at just over a tenner a head. You can watch the Bahrain GP live from 1.10am AEDT on Sunday night/Monday morning. Don’t forget, you can take your coverage abroad with you as well – just grab a VPN and follow our instructions above to take your streaming service of choice with you wherever you go in the world.

How to get an F1 Bahrain GP live stream in New Zealand