Watch!! F1 Bahrain Grand Prix 2020 live STreaming Reddit: how to watch Races Online

Formula One, Bahrain Grand Prix 2020: AEDT, LIVE

Formula 1, Bahrain Grand Prix 2020 Live F1’s twenty drivers will do battle on one of the most brutal tracks on the Formula 1 calendar early on Monday morning (AEDT) at the Bahrain GP.

Daniel Ricciardo knows all too well just how painful the Sakhir Circuit can be, having retired just four laps from the finish in 2019 just meters away from then-Renault teammate Nico Hulkenberg. In 2018, Ricciardo was part of another double-DNF, then racing with Red Bull.

This year, Ricciardo will begin his hunt for redemption from sixth on the grid after an impressive qualifying saw him, pip teammate, Esteban Ocon by just 0.002 seconds.

Follow the action in our live blog below!

Watch the Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix 2020 Live & On-Demand on Kayo. New to Kayo? Get your free trial now & start streaming instantly >

Hamilton claims another pole 2:46

The Sakhir circuit is known for its extremely high rate of tyre degradation, with teams forced to strictly manage temperatures – a situation that opens up plenty of strategic variations, with a two-stop (or even a three-stop) strategy highly likely.

Mercedes once again dominated qualifying, with Lewis Hamilton bagging a remarkable 98th career pole as the team claimed an 11th front-row lockout of the year.

Hamilton clocked an all-time track record lap in 1 minute and 27.264 seconds, outpacing Bottas by 0.289 seconds.

Max Verstappen was third ahead of his Red Bull teammate Alex Albon, who on Saturday made a remarkable recovery in a car built with a new chassis overnight following a heavy crash in second practice on Friday.

Albon suffers HEAVY crash 1:06

Sergio Perez was fifth for Racing Point ahead of the Renault pair of Daniel Ricciardo and Esteban Ocon with Pierre Gasly eighth for Alpha Tauri.

Lando Norris was ninth for McLaren and Daniil Kvyat 10th in the second Alpha Tauri.

Ricciardo said: “I’m happy with the top six today. It was very close, but I was pleased with my lap to put us up there at the top end of the timesheets. I used both new sets in Q1 so I only had one new set in Q3 and maybe with an additional run it could have been a little better. It’s still good, though … I think the race will be interesting.

“The compounds are softer than last year, so I’ll be surprised if it’s a one-stop tomorrow. I’m sure we’ll see some variety on strategy.”

FULL QUALIFYING WRAP

Vettel amused by streaker 0:51

HOW TO WATCH

Watch LIVE on Fox Sports 506 and Kayo from 11.30pm.

New to Kayo? Get your free trial now & start streaming instantly >

LIVE BLOG

Follow the action in our live blog below. If you can’t see the blog, click here.