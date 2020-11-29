How to stream the Tyson fight: watch Mike Tyson vs Roy …

The legendary boxing champion Mike Tyson and four-weight world champion Roy Jones Jr. are again returning to the ring tonight to take part in an 8- round exhibition match. It is said to be an exhibition because of a restriction that knockout is not allowed. This fight will occur in Dignity Health Sports Park, Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, USA.

Date: Sat. 28 November 2020

Start time: 9 p.m. ET (main card)

Location: Staples Center.

Nor Tyson neither Roy jones can be concluded here the victor of staples center fight tonight because both claim to present a legitimate fight to viewers. Again their buildup and previous winning records make it difficult to predict the winner of the match.

The event is a pay per view type, and it’s the price is $49.99. Today’s fight generates a huge payout for the fighters Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr., Namely $ 10 Million each. If the fortune is good and PPV sales are enough, then 50 % of the PPV sales will go to fighters’ accounts. The legend boxer Mike Tyson announced that he would donate his purse money and be given to charity.

When is the Tyson vs. Jones fight?

Mike Tyson will meet Roy jones jr. In a remarkable fight tonight as of the date 28th November 2020. The main card is expected to start at 9 pm Eastern Time ( ET).

This fight was to take place a few months ago, but the original date was delayed and is finalized to occur tonight. This was a long time when both boxing champions Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. took preparation and built up.

Event hero ( Mike Tyson Biography)

Mike Tyson ( born on June 30, 1966) is an American boxer ( 1985 to 2005). He is highly rated as a professional heavyweight boxer and thus nicknamed ” Iron Mike ” and “Kid Dynamite” in his early career, ander known as “The Baddest Man on the Planet ”. He was prisoned a time for the case of rape. Tyson bears the record of the youngest boxer to have the heavyweight title. Tyson is a 5 ft 10 in (178 cm) tall boxer. His boxing career includes 58 matches with a bright success of 50 wins and only 6 losses. 44 matches he wins by KO. Now let’s wait a few more moments to see Tyson’s bright fortune helps him today or not.

Event hero ( Roy Jones Jr. Biography)

Roy Levesta Jones Jr. (born January 16, 1969) is a 51 years American boxer, boxing commentator, boxing trainer, rapper, and actor. This guy holds dual citizenship, American and Russian. His boxing career is from 1989 to 2018. He held multiple world championships in four weight classes, including middleweight, super middleweight, light heavyweight, and heavyweight. He is the only boxer in history to start his career at light-middleweight and win a heavyweight title. He has the nicknames Junior, Superman, RJ, Captain Hook. Roy is a 5 ft 11 in (180 cm) tall guy.

Roy also has a golden career in boxing like Tyson, which includes 75 matches with 66 successful wins. Compared with Tyson, he played more than 17 matches. Roy lost 9 matches in his career, and he won 47 matches by KO. We should wait and see who becomes the victor of today’s exhibition.

How to watch Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Sr. fight in Australia.

Although the fight is in the USA

Boxing lovers from Australia can also enjoy the fight at their local time at 1 pm [Australian Eastern Daylight Time( AEDT). ] 29 November 2020 At 1 pm, people can see the fight’s main card where the preliminary fight will start 1 hour earlier.

As this is a pay per view event, to enjoy

Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. fight in Australia people have to spend $59.95.

The fight is available for Australian people by Foxtel and Kayo. Kayo subscribers are requested to visit the pay-per-view ( PPV ) website and add the event to their subscription. It also can be seen live via the main event channel for Foxtel viewers.

How to watch Mike Mike Tyson Fight Tonight Live stream free.

The Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. fight is officially broadcasted by Fox sports PPV, Foxtel, and the main event. Using the Fox app is the best solution where boxing lovers can enjoy live coverage. It can be run easily on any of the devices that most people use. Also, the Fox app subscribers can enjoy the live fight very easily only by downloading the app and signing in.

If you are locating anywhere in the world where Fite, Tysonontriller, Bt Sport, or kayo is not available, but you are a boxing lover and can’t miss the event, then express VPN is the best solution for you. Express VPN is a virtual private network that allows you to browse in a manner that sits in Canada; you can use the USA’s soil.

Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. fight Live stream on Fox pay per view ( PPV)

Traditional pay per view provider sports channel fox sports will take $49.99 from the viewers to show the event. It will be streamed live online on USA Fox sports. One can enjoy the fight by streaming it live directly on the FOX PPV. Several ways are open to watching this fight by streaming it live online. These include using Roku, free or paid VPN, Fire TV, or use Chromecast. These include all the features to watch the fight.

Watch Tyson vs. Roy fight live on Roku, IOS, Apple TV.

Nowadays, many people have Roku, Fire Tv, Apple Tv, Chromecast, and if you are one of them, you can also watch the Tyson vs. Roy fight live pay per view on tv or other devices. These options also allow you to watch the fight and stream it live. Although they are expensive, their quality meets the cost. Another advantage is you can live stream other sports also.

Watch Tyson vs. Roy fights live on social media.

Social media, like Facebook, Reddit, Youtube, Twitter, etc., are new platforms that allow sports lovers to see sports events online. These are favorite and trusted streaming platforms widely used worldwide. So who can not buy the ticket can wait and expect to watch the event live stream on Facebook and Reddit.

Final Word

The conclusion that Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. Both are iconic boxers, and the fight will be ultimate legitimate. While Jones played his last match in 2018, Tyson has a gap of about 15 years from professional boxing as he last seen in boxing in 2005. But everyone expects that it will be an enjoyable match and fighters will show their best performance as once they were the champions of boxing