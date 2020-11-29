Full Fight Live Streaming Mike Tyson, Roy Jones Jr. heavyweight clash Watch Free on Reddit

Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. hit the scales and face off as they prepare to clash in their heavyweight showdown on Saturday night. Tyson vs Jones Jr Live Stream – Mike Tyson is officially back. The former undisputed heavyweight champion of the world will return for one last match — an exhibition — against another boxing legend in Roy Jones Jr. on November 28.

EVENT MIKE TYSON VS ROY JONES JR

Date November 28 , 2020

Venue Carson, California

Start Time 7:00 pm AEST

TV Network FOX Sports

The bout will take place at Dignity Health Sports Arena in Los Angeles and be available on PPV. Both men are now in their 50s and well past their prime fighting days. But the combination of nostalgia and curiosity could make this one of the biggest boxing events of 2020.

Tyson-Jones is a believe-it-when-I-see it. Fans won’t be allowed in California, and is there really a market for that on pay per view? Reps for Tyson had been looking into Middle East options, but there was no interest.

Tyson vs Jones Fight Date | When is the fight?

The fight is due to take place on Saturday, November 28 at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. Sorry , fans will not be allowed into the arena.

Tyson vs Jones Fight Time | What time will it be?

The undercard fights are due to start at 6pm local time which will be 2am in the UK. The main event will likely take place between 4am and 5am in the UK

Who is on the Tyson vs Jones undercard?

The only confirmed fight on the undercard is between social media influencer and YouTube sensation Jake Paul and former NBA star Nate Robinson.

Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr., 8 rounds exhibition, heavyweights

Badou Jack vs Blake McKernan, 8 rounds, light heavyweights

Jamaine Ortiz vs Sulaiman Segawa, 8 rounds, lightweights

Irvin Gonzalez vs Edward Vasquez, 8 rounds, featherweights

Joe Cusumano vs Nick Jones, 8 rounds, heavyweights

Jake Paul vs Nate Robinson, 6 rounds, light heavyweights

The Rules for Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr.

Tyson vs Jones will go down at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. The duo will not be wearing any headgear during the match. Besides that, they will compete with 12-ounce gloves. And there will not be a winner unless there is a KO or a TKO.

“Tyson and Jones Jr. won’t be wearing headgear for the fight. They’ll be lacing up 12-ounce gloves and there won’t be any judges present at the fight to score the action. So, technically, there won’t be a winner unless a knockout somehow occurs, or either fighter is deemed unfit to continue,” CSAC Executive Director Andy Foster

How can I watch Tyson vs Jones fight ?

Despite Foster stating Tyson vs Jones fight is a glorified bit of sparring that the public should not consider “some kind of real fight,” that same public is being asked to pay to watch Jones vs Tyson fight go down. The cost of the event has been reported to be $49.99 on traditional pay-per-view platforms and Triller.

Triller is an up-and-coming social media platform that looks to be something akin to a TikTok competitor. They have acquired exclusive rights to a 10-part documentary series on the event, and according to CNBC, paid “upwards of $50 million” for rights to carry the event. Triller’s involvement, as well as the involvement of Tyson’s new “Legends Only League” stick two unknown quantities on a major stage along with an ongoing global pandemic, leading some to believe there’s a solid chance the fight never actually takes place.

Where can the Jones vs Tyson jr match be live-streamed?

Viewers can watch Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr boxing live through any VPN channel, the official channel is yet to be confirmed. The match will be aired on the social media site Triller. Revenue will be collected on a pay-per-view basis but no official price has been declared as of yet. It is set to be a gala event with Snoop Dogg, Lil’ Wayne, and Pitbull set to perform.

Is the Jones vs Tyson match going to be televised?

Unfortunately, for British fans, the Jones vs Tyson fight is probably not going to be aired on TV in the UK. However, they can instead catch up with it through Jones vs Tyson live streaming on social media.

United States Tyson vs Jones jr coverage

In the US, primary coverage will be available through ESPN+ PPV or PPV purchased through the Fox Sports Go app. However, the broadcast rights are a tad bit more complicated than that.

To watch the pre-show and first part of the undercard fights, you’ll need access to either ESPN or Fox Sports 1. You can access either of these two networks with free trials to the following:

Sling TV

AT&T TV Now

Hulu with Live TV

Vidgo

YouTube TV

United Kingdom Tyson vs Jones jr coverage

BT Sport Box Office is your go-to option to watch the heavyweight title fight in the UK. Access to the entire fight costs just £24.95 through BT Sport Box Office.

Australia Tyson v Jones Jr coverage

Australian boxing fans can turn to Main Event to stream the heavyweight title Tyson Vs Jones Jr live online.

Purchase Tyson vs Jones PPV access through Main Event for $49.95 AUD.

Canada Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr coverage

There are currently no broadcast rights for this Tyson vs Roy fight available to Canada boxing fans. Your best options include either the Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr Fight free-to-air channels listed above or DAZN. DAZN Canada comes with a free trial, and you can then connect to the Italy server to access the entire fight.

How to watch Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr free online

In the US, UK and most other countries, Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr will be locked behind a paywall. However, a select few streaming options internationally will broadcast all parts of the Tyson vs Jones Jr fight completely free. However, if you’re travelling abroad, you’ll need a VPN to unblock those streams.

The following streaming international services will broadcast the title fight (or more) for free online:

DMAX (Turkey)

PPTV (Thailand)

TVP Sport (Poland)

RPC-TV (Panama)

To watch the fights for free in the above countries, you’ll need to connect to a VPN server in those countries first, then connect to the stream. We’ve tested and verified that ExpressVPN unblocks Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr live streams from all of the options listed.

An alternative free option includes DAZN, which will be broadcasting the fight in:

Austria

Germany

Italy

Spain

Switzerland

Jake Paul vs Nate Robinson live stream

jake Paul and Nate Robinson can’t believe they’re fighting each other but the two celebrities are set to meet in a professional boxing match on the undercard of the Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr pay-per-view card on September 12, and each celebrity-turned-boxer revealed to Heavy just how “surreal” this whole thing feels even to the two men charged with participating in it.

Paul revealed to Heavy just how his next fight, which will be the 23-year-old’s second professional prizefight and third boxing match overall, came to be.

Paul vs Robinson Live Broadcast Video

Paul said Robinson’s interview with TMZ is what sealed the deal in his mind.

Surely, a celebrity like Paul with over 20 million subscribers on YouTube was used to random people calling him out to fight via social media, but Robinson seemed to go on a full-scale campaign for the fight.

On which TV channel can I watch the live broadcast of the fight Jake Paul vs Nate Robinson?

Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr. Preview

Mike Tyson is going to reappear in-ring after a hiatus of 15 long years. ‘Iron’ Mike last fought against Kevin McBride in 2005. He lost the fight via RTD and hung up his boxing gloves, boasting a pro record of 50 wins and 6 losses.

After 15 years, Tyson claims to have found the fire back, as he is ready to dance inside the squared circle once again. ‘The Baddest Man on Planet Earth’ had been teasing his return for months and linked himself with umpteen names including the likes of Evander Holyfield, Shannon Briggs, and even UFC elite Jon Jones.

After massive speculations, Tyson finalized his bout against Roy Jones Jr. via face-time. The duo signed their respective contracts and energized the fans with an epic movie-like real-life scenario.

While many consider Tyson to be the favorite, Roy Jones Jr. has his fanbase, who believes ‘Captain Hook’ would defeat Tyson. Roy Jones Jr. retired from pro boxing two years ago in 2018, after he beat Scott Sigmon via decision.

Despite relishing on a four-fight win streak, Roy Jones Jr. decided to relinquish his journey. However, its 2020 and he is back again to set foot against Tyson. Roy Jones Jr. boasts a professional record of 66 wins and 9 losses. That said, the 51-year-old can impose a lot of threat to the 54-year-old Mike Tyson.

While fans continue to speculate the results of the high-voltage fight, the alarming heavyweights are seemingly getting ready for the upcoming action.

Where can I Watch Tyson vs Jones live stream the match?

The social media site Thriller will be airing the match.

It will be on a pay-per-view basis, Mike Tyson Vs Roy Jones Jr. Live Sells has been officially set For $49.99 On PPV, Sept 12th

It’s set to be an all-star night as artists such as Snoop Dogg, Lil’ Wayne, The Weekend and Pitbull are going to be performing.

Tyson vs Jones Live Stream TV Channel:

There is a host of service providers that offer Showtime and other cable channels as part of their packages. In addition to cable TV providers other sources such as YouTube and Play Station also offer a monthly subscription service that allows subscribers access to major cable TV channels. Online channels and live streaming is taking over from cable and satellite TV and it is just a matter of time before it becomes the norm in households around the world.

On What Channel Can I Watch Tyson vs Jones?

US cable channel ESPN PPV own the rights to broadcast the fight in the United States. The PBC will offer the fight to US viewers via PPV (pay per view) and the estimated cost is likely to be around $49.99. BT Sports is likely to receive broadcasting rights in the UK and a host of other providers around the world are also expected to show the fight in their respective countries.

How to watch Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones live streaming platforms?

Not all fans like to watch their favorite sport and show with the aid of a cable connection. In the times of Internet Progression, they will find numerous online channels and streaming options. These services can allow you to watch Tyson vs Jones fight live without any hindrance.

Therefore, without any further delay, let’s check out and find the live streaming channels.

ESPN Official Channel

ESPN PPV is the main broadcasting rights holder in the US for the fight. The fight will be available for live streaming via the ESPN website, it will be offered on a Pay-Per-View basis. The estimated PPV price is expected to be about $49.99. A Pay-Per-View account will be needed in order to access the PPV live stream.

DirecTV:

DirecTV Now is a subscription service offered by cable company DirecTV. It gives users access to 65+ TV channels that can be streamed to your favorite device, all you need is a data connection. Subscriptions are available to customers that use DirecTV cable services and Showtime is one of the channels that are available.

Sling TV:

Sling TV is an online streaming platform that gives subscribers access to a variety of different tv channels. SlingTV has different subscription packages thus you can find one that has all of the channels that you need. Before signing up for a specific SlingTV package make sure that it features all of your favorite channels. Showtime is your one stop shop for boxing, boxing fans need to make sure that they always have access to it.

PS Vue:

PlayStation Vue is a live streaming TV service offered by gaming giant, PlayStation. For $45 a month subscribers can stream all of their favorite tv channels to their favorite devices. Vue offers a 5-day free trial that boxing fans can take advantage of in order to gain access to Showtime. Since the fight is

available on PPV fans will still have to pay to view it even with access to PS Vue.

YouTube TV:

YouTube TV is a subscription service that gives its users access to all of the top US TV channels including ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN, ESPN+ and a host of other channels. Live TV can also be recorded to ensure that you never miss a moment of the action. If you plan on subscribing to YouTube TV make sure that Showtime is one of the channels that it carries.

How to watch Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones live stream on social network?

Social media sites such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram will offer extensive coverage of the fight. This coverage will include fight stats, analysis, interviews and much more.

Facebook:

Watch Tyson vs Jones Live following through their official Facebook page. Like other social platform here also we have our official Facebook page you can enjoy the show to go through our page.

Reddit:

Starting off with the basics, the official channels are one of the best ways to watch Tyson vs Jones Fight online. Yes, with official channels, you will get quality of streaming along with some good features.

However, with Reddit, you will have to invest some good time of yours to find those links. After you have got the links, then you can easily go ahead and have a good speed net connection. But we can easily enjoy the hole ceremony by following our Reddit channel for free.

Twitter:

Tyson vs Jones Fight Live will be available at our official twitter channel you can watch the Tyson vs Jones Fight Live go through our channel.

YouTube:

Tyson vs Jones Fight Live Online will also be streamed by YouTube. You can also watch Tyson vs Jones Fight Live following the Official YouTube channel.

Instagram:

Like other Social Network Instagram streamed Tyson vs Jones Live broadcast.

How to watch Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Live from USA and other parts of the World:

In case of location restrictions faced by users, they can subscribe to Virtual Private Network(VPN), buy a suitable package and watch the game from their comfort. How to Subscribe to VPN services step by step guide.

Go to VPN site

Select a package (monthly, bimonthly, six monthly, yearly)

Purchase the package by making payment.

A step by step guide will follow.

You will have access to the games.

USA:

Showtime is the official broadcaster of the Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones fight Update in the US. Showtime has long been the leading boxing broadcaster in the United States. Showtime will offer the fight as a PPV option.

Canada:

Canadian fans won’t miss a second of the action come September. Showtime is available in Canada and Canadian viewers will be able to watch Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones fight either on Showtime or via Showtime’s live streaming service.

Australia:

The Tyson vs Jones fight online will be available as a PPV option on Australian website mainevent.com.au and fans will have to fork out $49.95 in order to watch the fight in the early hours of the morning in Australia.

UK:

BT Sports is rumored to be the chosen broadcaster to broadcast the Mike Tyson vs Jones live fight in the United Kingdom. An announcement will be made closer to the fight about more in detail broadcasting channels etc.