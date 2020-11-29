Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. Live Stream for FREE

It’s November 28, and time to watch Tyson vs Jones Live Stream. Legendary boxer Mike Tyson will face Roy Jones Jr. tonight at Dignity Health Sports Park on 9.00 p.m. ET.

The two greatest boxing fighter of all time Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. will face each other in the boxing ring tonight. It will be a historical fight. Both Tyson and Jones are the legendary championship in the boxing filed.

They have an amazing career in the field of boxing. Tonight millions of fans eagerly waiting to see the results of this match. Everybody is very much looking forward to witnessing Tyson vs Jones boxing match cause they have changed a lot since they left the boxing ring.

Fight Preview:

The fighting match is very special because Mike Tyson used to be one the most dangerous player of all time, those who follow the boxing from an early age they know how hard it is to keep him down. On the other hand, Jones is a very strong player, he knows a lot of technics how to bring down an enemy.

Tyson left the ring box a long time ago so everybody is hoping tonight will be his turning point. Though Tyson said he is doing it for the charity works otherwise he never came in the ring again. Before that, Tyson appeared in the boxing ring for once, after his retirement. As much as we know that was the time when he was in debt.

Fight Rules:

Tyson vs Jones match will take place tonight. We all know that it’s not a traditional boxing fighting. There will be many ground rules in this fighting. The duo will not be wearing any headgear during the match. Besides that, they will compete with 12-ounce gloves. However, the game is still fun cause we will get to see our childhood hero fighting for their honour once again.

Fight’s Background History:

After the retirement Tyson returned in 2020 April, in a YouTube interview Tyson said he ready to fight again. In an interview, Tyson said, “I want to go to the gym and get in shape to be able to box three or four-round exhibitions for some charities and stuff”. At first, Tyson agent fixed a boxing match for Tyson against a rugby player. But Tyson took it very badly, he said, “it’s an insult of boxing”. Tyson also said he would not do that as it would be an insult to boxing, if he does get back into the ring it will be with a real boxer.

Later, Tyson was trying to make a deal with former professional boxer Evander Holyfield. All the fans and boxing lover was eagerly waiting to see them fighting against each other. Tyson negotiate with Holyfield for two months. But unfortunately, Holyfield did not respond back goodly. So the match never happened and instead of Holyfield, Ray Jones Jr. shows up and signed a deal with Tyson.

It was announced on July 23 that Jones had signed a contract to face Tyson, with the exhibition initially scheduled to take place on September 12, at the Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, California. But for some reason, the date got changed in August and they decided to face each other on November 28, tonight.

Mike Tyson Records and Bio:

Nationality: American

Born: Brooklyn, New York

Height: 5'10"

Reach: 71″

Total fights: 58

58 Record: 50-6-2 (44 KOs)

Roy Jones Jr. Records and Bio:

Nationality: American

Born: Pensacola, Florida

Height: 5'11"

Reach: 74″

Total fights: 75

75 Record: 66-9, 47 KOs

Fight Date, Time and Venue:

The fight between Tyson and Jones will take place on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. It’s one of the famous venues for boxing matches. The fans will not be allowed into the arena. You have to enjoy the match from home through live stream server. The contest will start at 8 p.m. EST with the main card scheduled to start at 9 p.m. EST.

How to Watch Tyson vs Jones Fight Live Stream From Anywhere:

Tonight’s fight is very special cause tonight you get to see how our childhood heroes used to fight. There are a few options where you watch the live stream of this Tyson vs Jones fight. Here we will tell you every possible way to live stream the fight.

Watch Live on FITE.tv (Official)

To live stream the fight, my first choice will FITE.tv. It’s one of the best option to watch Tyson vs Jones stream. A subscription to FITE costs just 4.99 dollars per month. There is another package 49.99 dollars per year, which gets you unlimited access to Top Rank, Brave FC, Unified MMA, UCMMA, CZW, FSW, BKB, Star Boxing, WOSW, Shamrock, Diamondback, AFL, SFL and more, plus on-demand access to select pay-per-view events 30 days after initial airing.

Watch Live on Triller (Official)

The next best option would be Triller. It’s a social media site. Triller is a short-form video content app like Tick-Tock with some big differences. Triller is primarily a music video app that lets creators choose a song snippet and record a video to it. It’s been around longer than TikTok (since July 2015) and was marketed as an app that “democratizes the music video creation process,” letting users create their high-quality music videos to share elsewhere. Triller then started moving away from being a video-making app to being a social media platform on its own by adding a feed (like TikTok’s For You page) so users could find and follow other users and watch videos. This site provides live streams of a various boxing match. You can watch Tyson vs Jones match live stream from here.

Watch Tyson vs Jones Jr. Fight Live Without Cable:

If you don’t have cable and can’t watch this game on CBS, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Thanksgiving game. The game is often a little bit delayed on live streams, but usually, it’s only between 30 and 60 seconds behind the TV broadcast. That can impact you if you’re on Twitter during the game, but otherwise, it’s an easy option.

Fubo TV

Fubo TV offers access to just about every single NFL game that will take place during the 2020-2021 NFL season. If you don’t want to miss out on any kick off or touchdown that takes place, you will want to sign up for the service now.

YouTube TV

Offers more than 85 channels of sports, entertainment, news, and more. There is no cable box, contracts, or hidden fees. You also get unlimited DVR space.

Hulu TV

You can still get a 7-day free trial of Hulu + Live TV. From live sports, news and kids show to full seasons of exclusive series, live sports, originals and hit movies

How to Watch Tyson vs Jones Match Live from Anywhere:

ESPN+ is the official holder of broadcast rights for the Tyson vs Jones live streaming. ESPN+ is offering the fight as a PPV option for viewers in the US. Many broadcasters from around the world will also screen the war, in some countries it may be PPV, and in others, it may be free, everything depends on the agreement between the broadcaster and the ESPN+.

United States

This big boxing match will air on ESPN, NFL Network and local FOX, NBC and CBS affiliates. So, that makes it really easy to recommend where cord-cutters should turn to watch the Tyson vs Jones fight.

United Kingdom

BT Sports is rumoured to be the chosen broadcaster to broadcast the Tyson vs Jones streaming in the United Kingdom. An announcement will be made closer to the fight about more in detail broadcasting channels etc.

Australia

The Tyson vs Jones fight online will be available as a PPV option on Australian website mainevent.com.au and fans will have to fork out $49.95 in order to watch the fight in the early hours of the morning in Australia.

The over-the-top service will let you stream loads of top-level sport – including Spain’s La Liga and F1 motor racing, all for the very reasonable price of just $25 per month for a basic package, or $35 a month for the premium offering. Even better, Kayo Sports is contract-free and offers a 14-day FREE TRIAL for first-time users to the service.

Canada

Canadian fans won’t miss a second of the action come September. Showtime is available in Canada and Canadian viewers will be able to watch Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones fight either on Showtime or via Showtime’s live streaming service.

Watch The Fight Live Through a VPN From Anywhere:

If you’re in the US, UK, or Australia, there’s more specific watch information on the Tyson vs Jones fight below. Still, regional, geo-blocked issues can arise from anywhere.

That’s where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that’s back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use.

The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service’s 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for more options?

Tyson vs Jones Live Stream on Reddit:

Reddit banned subreddit communities, which were used to stream boxing matches for free. Now, in each subreddit, you will find different streaming links. Make sure to test and try various links, whereas it will consume some time.

Best ways to watch Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Fight Live online:

With so many different ways to watch Tyson vs Jones fight, it can be hard to pick a way to watch without cable TV. Some services may be better based on the specific team or conference you root for, and we have suggestions and full breakdowns linked below. If you are a big fan of all things boxing, there is one suggestion for the best overall way to stream the most matches easily without cable or satellite.

To watch the live stream of this match you can also go for the ESPN+ server. It has thousands of exclusive live events, original studio shows, and acclaimed series that aren’t on the ESPN networks. ESPN+ allows subscribers to purchase BOXING PPV events and access an extensive archive of on-demand content.

If you face problems to watch the live stream of this match or you are in a country where those broadcasting servers are not allowed then you can use VPN to change your location. It changes your IP location to another country and gives you access to watch the live stream event.

PPV Price of Tyson vs Jones Fight:

Tyson-Jones PPV price is $49.99

The Tyson vs. Jones pay-per-view event costs $49.99 in the U.S. The event can be ordered at FITE.tv or its streaming apps, as well as at TysonOnTriller.com and major cable TV providers.

Tyson vs. Jones Fight Card:

Main Card

Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr., 8 rounds exhibition at heavyweight

Jake Paul vs. Nate Robinson, 6 rounds at cruiserweight

Badou Jack vs. Blake McKernan, 8 rounds at light heavyweight

Viddal Riley vs. Rashad Coulter, 6 rounds at cruiserweight

Prelims

Jamaine Ortiz vs. Nahir Albright, 8 rounds at lightweight

Irvin Gonzalez vs. Edward Vasquez, 8 rounds at featherweight

Juiseppe Cusumano vs. Nick Jones, 8 rounds at heavyweight

Final Thought:

If you need to watch this fight on your smart device in the United States, you can watch Tyson vs Jones live stream on FITE.tv+. In the UK, customers of smartphones, gaming consoles, and other devices can watch the BT Sports app. You need to subscribe to watch the fight. After the BT subscription rate was announced in BT BT Sports, ESPN, and Fox Sports, it has not yet been entered.