Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Live Stream Free on Reddit & Twitter | Fight Results, Card Start Time, Watch Guide Online

The former undisputed heavyweight champion of the world will return for one last match with title Click To Watch Tyson vs Jones Jr Boxing Live Streams Free on Reddit Los Angeles will play host to a thrilling night of Boxing aton Saturday. Here’s how to watch the live stream on Reddit on November 28.

Mike Tyson’s latest comeback is already breaking records before the former heavyweight champ has even stepped into the ring. The streaming site, FITE, says sales for tonight’s pay-per-view fight between Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. have shattered pre-sale records for digital PPV buys even before the big event. FITE says the exhibition boxing bout, which pits “Iron Mike” against the former four-division world champion Jones, is expected to be the most-watched event to date in the site’s five-year history of live sports streaming

Fight info

Date : November 28th, 2020

Date : November 28th, 2020
Prelims Time : 8 PM ET

Main Card Time : 9 PM ET

Location : Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, USA

Event Type: Pay-Per-View

The meeting of men in their 50s is set to commence on Saturday night in Los Angeles. Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. will lace ’em up once again when they square off in the main event of a PPV card from the Staples Center. Though the fight has been deemed an exhibition by the state commission, Tyson, Jones and the promoters of the bout have said both are going in with the intentions of brawling. While the commission does have the final say over things — and has described the showdown as “hard sparring” — there’s a lot of unknowns heading into the matchup. The only U.S. sportsbook offering odds on the bout is DraftKings, which became an official partner of the event earlier in the week. But how can one handicap this matchup with so many unknown variables? Our writers took a shot at predicting what we could see happen on Saturday night in the main event below.

Here’s the fight card for Tyson vs Jones Jr.

Undercard

Giuseppe Cusumano vs. Greg Corbin

Irvin Jonzalez Jr. vs. Edward Vasquez

Jamaine Ortiz vs. Sulaiman Segawa

Main card

Hasim Rahman Jr vs. Rashad Coulter

Badou Jack vs. Blake McKernan

Jake Paul vs. Nate Robinson

Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr

Watch Tyson vs Jones Jr Live Stream Free on Reddit

How to Watch Tyson vs Jones Online

Tyson and Jones will duke it out for the newly-created WBC Frontline Battle Belt, live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The event takes tonight, Saturday, November 28 at 8 pm EST. The main card is scheduled to start at 9 pm EST, with Tyson and Jones expected to enter the ring around 11 pm EST. You can stream the Tyson vs. Jones fight live online on FITE.tv. The streaming service is offering the pay-per-view event for $49.99, which lets you stream the entire event in full HD quality. Sign up for the fight here, then log into FITE to watch from your computer or TV. You can also stream the fight on your phone via the FITE app.

Watch Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. Live Stream Free on Reddit

Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. Official Broadcaster

The official broadcaster for the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. fight is DAZN. Rosado signed a $364 million deal with this sports streaming service. This fight is exclusively live on DAZN. If you do not have DAZN, there is a way to sign up for month-to-month subscriptions. There is also an annual pass as well. You’ll get all access to every fight. The annual pass is $99.99. This is around $8 per month, or monthly the subscription is $19.99.

Tyson vs. Jones Fight Card

Dubbed the “Frontline Battle,” the eight-round fight is the first event produced by Tyson’s Legends Only League, a company the boxer created to showcase “senior” athletes through exclusive productions and events. In addition to Tyson vs. Jones, the main supporting event features controversial YouTuber Jake Paul taking on ex-NBA player, Nate Robinson in an exhibition fight. The undercard features five fights: Badou Jack vs. Blake McKernan, Vidal Riley vs. Rashad Coulter, Jamaine Ortiz vs. Nahir Albright, Irvin Gonzalez vs. Edward Vasquez, and Guiseppe Cusumano vs. Nick Jones. Saved by the Bell star and TV host Mario Lopez will be the MC for the night. Organizers have also teased special musical artists and surprise guests. The event is produced by the social media site, Triller.

Tyson vs. Jones predictions

Brian Campbell: Tyson will likely have one-punch knockout power until the day he dies, which makes “Iron Mike” still a very dangerous challenge for anyone in the opening rounds. But Jones, who should enjoy a legitimate speed advantage, is very much the fresher fighter of the two has stayed active as a professional through 2018 after closing his career on a 12-1 run. Jones has also been operating at cruiserweight in recent years, which means the size disadvantage against an already small heavyweight in Tyson won’t be as much of a concern. Provided Jones can survive the early storm, expect him to pick Tyson apart with relative ease as the night rolls on.

Brent Brookhouse: Predicting a fight like this is an exercise in guesswork. What does a 54-year-old Tyson have at this point? Jones has the edge in being “fresher” off his pro career, but his chin is long gone in being able to take clean power shots from hard punchers, and Tyson is still a power puncher if nothing else. But nobody seems to fully understand the rules of the fight. The commission says it’s hard sparring and they’ll stop anything beyond that, but the promoters and fighters say it’s 100% a “real fight.” If they can’t actually try to hurt each other, as the commission has said, that would make it a fairly easy fight for Jones as he can use his speed and just pop off easy jabs and combinations and let his speed carry the fight. If they can let their punches fly at full speed and Jones plays around on the ropes like he has a tendency to do, maybe Tyson catches him clean and finishes it off. There are way too many unknowns here to make any sort of meaningful prediction, but the edge would seem to lie with Jones heading into Saturday.

How to Watch Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. in Australia?

Time : 1 PM AEDT (main card)

Price : $59.95

Where: Foxtel and Kayo

In Australia, the Tyson vs. Jones fight can be enjoyed live via the Main Event channel for Foxtel viewers. Kayo subscribers can also visit the PPV website and add the event to their subscription.

How to Watch Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. in the United Kingdom?

Time: 1 AM GMT

Price: £19.95

Where: BT Sport Box Office 2

British boxing fans can get to watch the Tyson vs. Jones fight by paying for it on BT Sport Box Office 2. You should expect to wait a few hours before the main event actually starts.

How Can I Watch Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr.Online For Free & Subscription

How Can I Watch the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr.online from outside your country?

How Can I Watch Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. Live From UK

Watch Tyson vs jones live stream Canada

Tyson vs Jones live stream: how to watch the Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr fight online in Canada As is the case in the US, FITE has the PPV rights to the Tyson vs Jones fight. Pricing is also the same, with access costing CAD$49.99. As well as being able to access the fight via the streaming services website, and apps, the fight can also be ordered via major Canadian cable operators such as Rogers. Outside of Canada? Don’t worry, all you need a reliable VPN and you can watch the Tyson vs Jones fight just like you would at home.