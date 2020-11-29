Reddit Boxing: Roy Jones vs Mike Tyson Live Stream Free Tonight

Mike Tyson’s latest comeback is already breaking records before the former heavyweight champ has even stepped into the ring. The streaming site, ACCESSTVPRO, says sales for tonight’s pay-per-view fight between Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. have shattered pre-sale records for digital PPV buys even before the big event. Click To Watch Tyson vs Jones Live Free Stream . which pits “Iron Mike” against the former four-division world champion Jones, is expected to be the most-watched event to date in the site’s five-year history of live sports streaming.

Tyson and Jones will duke it out for the newly-created WBC Frontline Battle Belt, live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The event takes tonight, Saturday, November 28 at 8 pm EST. The main card is scheduled to start at 9 pm EST, with Tyson and Jones expected to enter the ring around 11 pm EST.

You can stream the Tyson vs. Jones fight live online on FITE.tv. The streaming service is offering the pay-per-view event for $49.99, which lets you stream the entire event in full HD quality. Sign up for the fight here, then log into FITE to watch from your computer or TV. You can also stream the fight on your phone via the FITE app.

Dubbed the “Frontline Battle,” the eight-round fight is the first event produced by Tyson’s Legends Only League, a company the boxer created to showcase “senior” athletes through exclusive productions and events. In addition to Tyson vs. Jones, the main supporting event features controversial YouTuber Jake Paul taking on ex-NBA player, Nate Robinson in an exhibition fight.

The undercard features five fights: Badou Jack vs. Blake McKernan, Vidal Riley vs. Rashad Coulter, Jamaine Ortiz vs. Nahir Albright, Irvin Gonzalez vs. Edward Vasquez, and Guiseppe Cusumano vs. Nick Jones. Saved by the Bell star and TV host Mario Lopez will be the MC for the night, while Lil Wayne, French Montana, and YG have been announced as musical performers. Organizers have teased more surprise guests and musical acts for the big night. The event is produced by the social media site, Triller.

At 54 and 51 years of age respectively, Tyson and Jones are past their competitive prime. Still, both boxers have been diligently training for the fight, which is expected to go a full eight rounds (at two minutes per round). Tyson, who first won the WBC heavyweight title at the age of 20, returns to the ring for the first time since a sixth-round stoppage loss to Kevin McBride in June 2005. One of boxing’s biggest superstars to ever stand between the ropes, Tyson boasts a 50-6 record with 44 KOs.

Jones, meantime, has won belts at the middleweight, super middleweight, light heavyweight, and heavyweight classes. Jones (66-9, 47 KOs) last fought in February 2018, defeating Scott Sigmon by unanimous decision. According to the California State Athletic Commission, this exhibition fight will be slightly different than an amateur or professional match. Neither boxer will be required to wear headgear, and Tyson and Jones will be wearing 12-ounce gloves. The fight will also be immediately stopped if either boxer suffers a bad cut or apparent injury. Still, the organizers at Triller say the match will be judged and each fighter will be scored like a real fight, with a winner to be announced at the end of the eight rounds, or via knockout. The four-hour event begins at 8 p.m. EST this Saturday, November 28. Stream Tyson vs. Jones live on pay-per-view for $49.99 on FITE.tv. See full event details, ticket info, and pricing details here.

There will be no official telecast of the Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr fight on television in India. However, fans can watch the Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr live stream by purchasing virtual tickets for the contest. BookMyShow is the exclusive ticketing partner for fans in the country and one can watch the bout live on BookMyShow Online by purchasing the subscription for just ₹129 only. The match will begin at 7:30 AM IST on Sunday, November 30 in India.

Saturday’s unique event in LA also features an intriguing undercard that includes face-offs between former New York Knicks NBA guard Nate Robinson and YouTube star Jake Paul, with KSI’s trainer Viddal Riley set to for a boxing bout against MMA fighter Rashad Coulter. The main support fight is a slightly more conventional super-middleweight pairing between former champ Badou Jack and Blake McKernan.

Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr.: 8 rounds exhibition at heavyweight

Jake Paul vs. Nate Robinson: 6 rounds at cruiserweight

Badou Jack vs. Blake McKernan: 8 rounds at light heavyweight

Vidal Riley vs. Rashad Coulter: 6 rounds at cruiserweight

Jamaine Ortiz vs. Nahir Albright: 8 rounds at lightweight

Irvin Gonzalez vs. Edward Vasquez: 8 rounds at featherweight

Guiseppe Cusumano vs. Nick Jones: 8 rounds at heavyweight

With this being an exhibition bout, the rules for the Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr fight have amended the rules to a certain extent. The fight at Staples Center is an eight-round sparring session with each round lasting just two minutes. There will also be no official judging and limited violence, while there will also be no knockouts.

The duo faced off during the weigh-in ahead of their match, with Mike Tyson weighing at 220 pounds, 10 more than Roy Jones Jr. Incidentally, this is the lightest Iron has weighed since hitting the scale at 218 pounds for his infamous June 1997 rematch with Evander Holyfield where he bit off his opponent’s ear.

In a much-awaited clash, the legendary Mike Tyson will make his official return to boxing against multiple world champion Roy Jones Jr on Saturday night (Sunday IST). Jones himself is making a comeback to the ring has last fought in 2018, having defeated Scott Sigmon despite an injured bicep.

Both boxing veterans have trained aggressively ahead of their clash and by the looks of it, the fight promises to be an exciting one for the viewers. The bout is less of a sporting event and more of a chance for two transcendent athletes to prove age is a number and provide their fans with some entertainment.

How to watch the Roy Jones vs Mike Tyson fight if you’re away from your country

Below we’ve listed all of the best places to live stream the Tyson vs Jones fight online in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia.

If you’re abroad and discover that your usual coverage is geo-blocked, then the only alternative that we know is to use a VPN to dial into a country that does have one. The software is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location – and all through a safe, encrypted connection.

How to watch Roy Jones vs Mike Tyson: live stream the fight in the US, time, date, and PPV price

Boxing streaming service FITE has nabbed the rights to show Tyson vs. Jones Jr. along with the full card in the US via its website, mobile, and smart TV streaming apps. The Tyson vs Jones PPV is priced at $49.99, and can also be accessed via the TysonOnTriller.com website, which is set to serve as the central hub for Saturday’s much-anticipated event. For those looking to go down the linear route, the fight can also be ordered via major cable operators in the US – check with your local provider to see if the fight is available. Not in the US? Remember you can watch the same services you would at home with the help of a VPN.

Roy Jones vs Mike Tyson live stream: how to watch the fight in the UK, time, PPV price, and more

British fight fans looking to watch Tyson vs Jones and live stream the fight will need to go down the pay-per-view route, with BT Sport Box Office holding exclusive broadcast rights to the main event and its undercard. It’s priced at £19.95 to purchase. With that you’ll get reruns of the fight as well, so you can even watch it again – if it’s as good as it’s looking it will be. Build-up and coverage of the undercard are set to begin at 12 am GMT Saturday night /Sunday morning. Ring walk-outs for Tyson and Jones Jr are currently expected at around 3 am GMT. Not in the UK? Then you’ll need a VPN to watch this live stream as if you were back at home

Roy Jones vs Mike Tyson live stream: how to watch the Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr fight online in Canada

As is the case in the US, FITE has the PPV rights to the Tyson vs Jones fight. Pricing is also the same, with access costing CAD$49.99. As well as being able to access the fight via the streaming services website, and apps, the fight can also be ordered via major Canadian cable operators such as Rogers. Outside of Canada? Don’t worry, all you need a reliable VPN and you can watch the Tyson vs Jones fight just like you would at home.

How to watch a Roy Jones vs Mike Tyson live stream in Australia

Tyson vs Jones is a PPV event Down Under and therefore available on Main Event, which Foxtel cable subscribers will find available through their package. Those without cable or simply looking for a different way to get a Tyson vs Jones live stream in Oz should look no further than sports streaming service Kayo Sports, which offers Main Event coverage of the fight for the same $59.95 price. An added benefit of getting the fight with Kayo is that it essentially bags you a FREE Kayo trial with your purchase, as you get full access to Kayo Sports through Thursday, December 3 in addition to Tyson vs Jones. There’s plenty for boxing fans to get excited about in the service’s on-demand library, including the rather topical ESPN 30 for 30 documentaries, Chasing Tyson. The four-hour event is set to kick off at 1 pm AEDT with Tyson and Jones expected to make their ring walks about 3 pm AEDT Aussie time on the afternoon of Sunday, November 29.

How to watch Roy Jones vs Mike Tyson: live stream the fight in New Zealand

Sky Sports has the right to the Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr fight in New Zealand and, as in other countries, it’s a Sky Arena PPV affair. Tyson vs Jones costs NZD$39.95 and can be ordered on the Sky Sports website now, with the main card set to get underway at 3 pm NZDT on Sunday, November 29, and the main event expected to start around 5 pm. Sky Arena is channel 065 in New Zealand, but if you don’t have Sky, you can also purchase the Tyson vs Jones fight through Sky Sports Now. The fight isn’t available for mobile streaming on Sky Go in New Zealand, however.

Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr appears to be an exclusive pay-per-view (PPV) event around the world.

Here’s how much it costs in a number of countries where boxing is popular. Roughly speaking, Tyson vs Jones is cheapest in the UK or New Zealand, with both £20 and NZD$40 working out at just under $30 based on current exchange rates – some $20 less than it costs in the US.

Tyson vs Jones price (US): $49.90

Tyson vs Jones price (Canada): $49.99

Tyson vs Jones price (UK): £19.95

Tyson vs Jones price (Australia): $59.95

Tyson vs Jones price (New Zealand) $39.95

The Tyson vs Jones fight takes place on Saturday, November 28 at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. The main card is expected to get underway at around 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT, which is 1 am GMT in the UK and 1 pm AEDT in Australia the following day (Sunday, November 29). Ring walks for the main event are roughly expected to be as follows.

Tyson vs Jones time (US and Canada): 11pm ET / 8pm PT / 10pm CT

Tyson vs Jones time (UK): 3 am GMT

Tyson vs Jones time (mainland Europe): 4 am CET

Tyson vs Jones time (Australia): 3 pm AEDT

Tyson vs Jones time (New Zealand): 5 pm NZDT

Titled “Frontline Battle,” the fight is the first event of a series produced by Mike Tyson’s new Legends Only League and will be for the newly created WBC Frontline Battle Belt. Both fighters have agreed to eight 2-minute rounds and no headgear for the exhibition fight.

While sanctioning board the California State Athletic Commission is enforcing a “no knockouts” rule, both fighters have nevertheless indicated it’s not a directive they’ll be observing once they step into the ring.

Also, as Tyson vs Jones is an exhibition fight, it won’t be officially scored like a competitive fight. Instead, the WBC will be having celebrity guest judges score the fight remotely, but the situation appears to be that those scores will be purely for entertainment purposes and that a winner won’t be announced.