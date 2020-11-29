Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. Live Stream for FREE | How to Watch Full Fight Online and TV Coverage

How to Watch Tyson vs Jones Live Stream from Anywhere. Tonight we will get to see two of our childhood heroes boxing match. Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr. match is going to take place tonight and it will a historical event.

Everyone is very much looking forward to Tyson returning so it’s pretty exciting. As a huge fan of boxing, I am eagerly waiting to see the results of this match. Here we gathered every possible information that will help to watch the Tyson vs Jones match live steam.

Tyson has a great career behind him. He was one of the most dangerous players of all time. For his unbeatable furious fighting skill, people used to call him “The Baddest Man on the Planet”. Tyson holds the record as the youngest boxer to win a heavyweight title. On the other hand, Jones is a very trained and dangerous player too. He is the only boxer in history to start his professional career at light middleweight and go on to win a heavyweight title. He has also represented the United States at the 1988 Summer Olympics winning a silver medal in light-middleweight fight division.

At this point in their career they both player is over 50. They are not same anymore as they used to be younger. So there will few ground rules for the event. Here we will provide you with information that you may find helpful and enjoyable. Here we will talk about how can you watch the live stream of this match, the match time table, location, the background history of this match, the rules that have been set for the games and some interesting fact that you might enjoy.

Okay, let’s get started then.

Tyson vs Jones Match Time, Date, Venue:

The fight legendary between Tyson vs Jones will take place on Saturday, November 28 at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. Sorry, fans will not be allowed into the arena. It will start at 8 p.m. EST with the main card scheduled to start at 9 p.m. EST

Tyson vs Jones Match Background History:

Tyson is one of the best boxers of time. He first started his boxing career in 1985. Since then he is a dangerous name to his opponents. No one likes to stand against him cause Tyson was a very powerful fighter. At first, he got nicknamed the “Iron Mike” and the “Kid Dynamite”. But later people used to call him “The Baddest Man on the Planet”, Tyson is considered one of the best heavyweight boxers of all time.

In 2005, Tyson went to retirement and stop appearing in the boxing ring. Anyway, boxing is his blood, he can’t avoid it for too long. After a year later of his retirement Tyson returned in an exhibition boxing match in 2006. His first match took place in Covelli Centre, Youngstown, Ohio against Corey Sanders. In that fight, almost 6000 audiences were presented. But the exhibition match failed to live up to expectations, with the crowd often booing with displeasure. After his exhibition match, Tyson finally went to retirement and never showed up in the boxing.

Tyson returned in 2020 April, in a YouTube interview Tyson said he ready to fight again. In an interview, Tyson said, “I want to go to the gym and get in shape to be able to box three or four-round exhibitions for some charities and stuff”. Tyson agent fixed a boxing match for Tyson against a rugby player. But it Tyson took it badly, he said, “it’s an insult of boxing”. Tyson also said he would not do that as it would be an insult to boxing, if he does get back into the ring it will be with a real boxer.

After the rugby player, Tyson was trying to make a deal with former professional boxer Evander Holyfield. All the fans and boxing lover was eagerly waiting to see them fighting against each other. Tyson negotiate with Holyfield for two months. But unfortunately, Holyfield did not respond goodly. So the match never happened. And instead of Holyfield, Ray Jones Jr. shows up and signed a deal with Tyson.

It was announced on July 23 that Jones had signed a contract to face Tyson, with the exhibition initially scheduled to take place on September 12, at the Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, California. But unfortunately, the date got changed in August and they decided to fight against each other on November 28, tonight.

How to Watch Tyson vs Jones Bout Live Stream:

Despite Foster stating Tyson vs Jones fight is a glorified bit of sparring that the public should not consider “some kind of real fight”. And yet the public will have to spent about 49.99 dollars to watch the live stream of this event. Though the event is not a traditional fight match, still it will be against two great fighters. There are plenty of options and services available where you can watch the live stream of this match. Here we will inform you what will be a good option for live streaming Tyson vs Jones match.

You can live stream the match from Triller. It’s a social media kind of site. You can say it’s akin of TikTok. Plenty of people using this site every day for various purpose. To live stream the event you have to spend 49.99 dollars to buy a subscription of Triller.

You can live stream the bout with the famous live stream server ESPN or Fox Sports. Both are very popular in the United States. You can use the server in any countries by using VPN. ESPN and Fox Sports provide a few days of a free trial. So you can watch the live stream for free. If don’t have free trial then you have to buy the subscription of ESPN and Fox Sports. To buy Fox Sports subscription you have to pay 54.99 dollars, its a yearly package and to get ESPN subscription you have to pay only 4.99 dollars per month.

If you are in the United Kingdom you can watch the live stream of this match through BT Sports. It’s the UK based boxing live stream media. They provide many sports live streaming services. To get the BT Sports subscription you have to pay 24.95 pounds. If you are a fan from India then you can watch the live stream through BookMyShow. After purchasing the ticket, BMS will send you a notification which can be used to stream the fight live.

How to Watch Tyson vs Jones Match Live from Anywhere:

ESPN+ is the official holder of broadcast rights for the Tyson vs Jones live streaming. ESPN+ is offering the fight as a PPV option for viewers in the US. Many broadcasters from around the world will also screen the war, in some countries it may be PPV, and in others, it may be free, everything depends on the agreement between the broadcaster and the ESPN+.

United States

This big boxing match will air on ESPN, NFL Network and local FOX, NBC and CBS affiliates. So, that makes it really easy to recommend where cord-cutters should turn to watch the Tyson vs Jones fight.

United Kingdom

BT Sports is rumoured to be the chosen broadcaster to broadcast the Tyson vs Jones streaming in the United Kingdom. An announcement will be made closer to the fight about more in detail broadcasting channels etc.

Australia

The Tyson vs Jones fight online will be available as a PPV option on Australian website mainevent.com.au and fans will have to fork out $49.95 in order to watch the fight in the early hours of the morning in Australia.

The over-the-top service will let you stream loads of top-level sport – including Spain’s La Liga and F1 motor racing, all for the very reasonable price of just $25 per month for a basic package, or $35 a month for the premium offering. Even better, Kayo Sports is contract-free and offers a 14-day FREE TRIAL for first-time users to the service.

Canada

Canadian fans won’t miss a second of the action come September. Showtime is available in Canada and Canadian viewers will be able to watch Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones fight either on Showtime or via Showtime’s live streaming service.