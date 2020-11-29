Tyson vs Jones Live Stream Boxing Free Reddit: Boxing PPV Online Full Fight

Tyson vs Jones live stream free on reddit fight time, date and how to watch anywhere Two of boxing’s all-time greatest fighters are putting the gloves back on for one last stand – and you don’t have to miss a second of the action. Just follow our guide Click To Watch Tyson vs Jones Live Free Stream Get below to see how to get a Tyson vs Jones live stream, plus details of the Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jones Jr date, time, PPV prices around the world, and how to watch the fight online from anywhere this Saturday night.

Commonly referred to as ‘Baddest Man on the Planet’ during his ’80’s heyday, Tyson will be making his return against ex-four-weight world champion Roy Jones Jr. Knocking out 44 of his 58 opponents, Tyson was famed for his viciousness and knockout power and became the youngest-ever world heavyweight champ back in 1986, at the tender age of just 20. Now 54, it’s been 15 years since Iron Mike’s last professional fight which ended in a 7th round TKO defeat at the hands of Irish boxer Kevin McBride.

Tyson vs Jones Jr: How to watch and stream

The fight will take place on Thanksgiving Weekend on Saturday, November 28, and is being hosted at the Los Angeles’ Staples Centre, California. The undercard is expected to start at 1 am in the UK on Sunday morning with the main event slated to get underway between 4 am and 5 am. The fight will be shown on BT Sport Box Office at a cost of £19.95 and their live coverage will start at 1 am. The first hour of the event (between 1 am and 2 am) will be available for all BT Sport subscribers to watch without additional charge on BT Sport 1 HD, BTSport.com, and the BT Sport app.

Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr Fight

The meeting of men in their 50s is set to commence on Saturday night in Los Angeles. Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. will lace ’em up once again when they square off in the main event of a PPV card from the Staples Center. Though the fight has been deemed an exhibition by the state commission, Tyson, Jones and the promoters of the bout have said both are going in with the intentions of brawling. While the commission does have the final say over things — and has described the showdown as “hard sparring” — there’s a lot of unknowns heading into the matchup. The only U.S. sportsbook offering odds on the bout is DraftKings, which became an official partner of the event earlier in the week. But how can one handicap this matchup with so many unknown variables? Our writers took a shot at predicting what we could see happen on Saturday night in the main event below.

Tyson vs. Jones predictions

Brian Campbell: Tyson will likely have one-punch knockout power until the day he dies, which makes “Iron Mike” still a very dangerous challenge for anyone in the opening rounds. But Jones, who should enjoy a legitimate speed advantage, is very much the fresher fighter of the two has stayed active as a professional through 2018 after closing his career on a 12-1 run. Jones has also been operating at cruiserweight in recent years, which means the size disadvantage against an already small heavyweight in Tyson won’t be as much of a concern. Provided Jones can survive the early storm, expect him to pick Tyson apart with relative ease as the night rolls on.

Brent Brookhouse: Predicting a fight like this is an exercise in guesswork. What does a 54-year-old Tyson have at this point? Jones has the edge in being “fresher” off his pro career, but his chin is long gone in being able to take clean power shots from hard punchers, and Tyson is still a power puncher if nothing else. But nobody seems to fully understand the rules of the fight. The commission says it’s hard sparring and they’ll stop anything beyond that, but the promoters and fighters say it’s 100% a “real fight.” If they can’t actually try to hurt each other, as the commission has said, that would make it a fairly easy fight for Jones as he can use his speed and just pop off easy jabs and combinations and let his speed carry the fight. If they can let their punches fly at full speed and Jones plays around on the ropes like he has a tendency to do, maybe Tyson catches him clean and finishes it off. There are way too many unknowns here to make any sort of meaningful prediction, but the edge would seem to lie with Jones heading into Saturday.

Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr: What are the rules?

The fight will comprise eight two-minute rounds which will be scored by three celebrity judges on behalf of the WBC governing body. The California State Athletic Commission will not officially sanction the winner but a victor will be announced by the WBC’s panel of judges. Both fighters will use 12oz gloves but head guards will not be worn.

Ryan Kavanaugh of Triller, who is promoting the event, added: “There could be a knockout and there will be one winner.” Speaking to Yahoo Sports, WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman said: “The WBC is celebrating this great event and providing a special award of honor to both Tyson and Jones Jr with a unique WBC belt.”

Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr date: when is the fight?

The date set for Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr is Saturday 28 November, with all the action taking place at Los Angeles’ Staples Centre, California. The bout was originally set to go down on Saturday 12 September but the event was postponed.

Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr: the UK start time

Live coverage of Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr will begin at 1 am on the evening of Saturday 28 November on BT Sport Box Office, swiftly following the huge all-British showdown between Dubois and Joyce on BT Sport 1 HD and BT Sport Ultimate. The first hour of the event (between 1 am and 2 am) will be available for all BT Sport subscribers to watch without additional charge on BT Sport 1 HD, BTSport, and the award-winning BT Sport app. Depending on the duration of the undercard fights, Tyson and Jones are then expected to make their ring walks at around 4.30 am.

How to watch the Tyson vs Jones fight if you’re away from your country

Below we’ve listed all of the best places to live stream the Tyson vs Jones fight online in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia. If you’re abroad and discover that your usual coverage is geo-blocked, then the only alternative that we know is to use a VPN to dial into a country that does have one. The software is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location – and all through a safe, encrypted connection.

Use a VPN to watch a Tyson vs Jones live stream from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world’s top VPN We’ve tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It’s compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV, and such, and we found it secure, speedy, and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee and 3-months FREE, so you can see if it’s right for you with no strings attached. Once you’ve downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to – it really is that easy.

Remember, there are loads of benefits to using a VPN beyond just helping you regain access to streaming services and content from abroad. One of the biggest is security: by using encrypted tunnels, VPNs give you a robust first-line of defense against cybercriminals and government snooping. This makes everyday tasks like online shopping and banking much safer, and many people choose to use one for that reason alone.

How to watch Tyson vs Jones: live stream the fight in the US, time, date, and PPV price

Boxing streaming service FITE has nabbed the rights to show Tyson vs. Jones Jr. along with the full card in the US via its website, mobile, and smart TV streaming apps. The Tyson vs Jones PPV is priced at $49.99, and can also be accessed via the TysonOnTriller website, which is set to serve as the central hub for Saturday’s much-anticipated event. For those looking to go down the linear route, the fight can also be ordered via major cable operators in the US – check with your local provider to see if the fight is available. Not in the US? Remember you can watch the same services you would at home with the help of a VPN.

Tyson vs Jones live stream: how to watch the fight in the UK, time, PPV price, and more

British fight fans looking to watch Tyson vs Jones and live stream the fight will need to go down the pay-per-view route, with BT Sport Box Office holding exclusive broadcast rights to the main event and its undercard. It’s priced at £19.95 to purchase. With that you’ll get reruns of the fight as well, so you can even watch it again – if it’s as good as it’s looking it will be. Build-up and coverage of the undercard are set to begin at 12 am GMT Saturday night /Sunday morning. Ring walk-outs for Tyson and Jones Jr are currently expected at around 3 am GMT.

Tyson vs Jones live stream: how to watch the Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr fight online in Canada

As is the case in the US, FITE has the PPV rights to the Tyson vs Jones fight. Pricing is also the same, with access costing CAD$49.99. As well as being able to access the fight via the streaming services website, and apps, the fight can also be ordered via major Canadian cable operators such as Rogers. Outside of Canada? Don’t worry, all you need a reliable VPN and you can watch the Tyson vs Jones fight just like you would at home.

How to watch a Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr live stream in Australia

Tyson vs Jones is a PPV event Down Under and therefore available on Main Event, which Foxtel cable subscribers will find available through their package. Those without cable or simply looking for a different way to get a Tyson vs Jones live stream in Oz should look no further than sports streaming service Kayo Sports, which offers Main Event coverage of the fight for the same $59.95 price. An added benefit of getting the fight with Kayo is that it essentially bags you a FREE Kayo trial with your purchase, as you get full access to Kayo Sports through Thursday, December 3 in addition to Tyson vs Jones.

There’s plenty for boxing fans to get excited about in the service’s on-demand library, including the rather topical ESPN 30 for 30 documentaries, Chasing Tyson. The four-hour event is set to kick off at 1 pm AEDT with Tyson and Jones expected to make their ring walks about 3 pm AEDT Aussie time on the afternoon of Sunday, November 29. Not in Oz? Don’t forget that with a good VPN you can tune in to the same coverage you’d watch at home.

How to watch Tyson vs Jones: live stream the fight in New Zealand

Sky Sports has the right to the Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr fight in New Zealand and, as in other countries, it’s a Sky Arena PPV affair. Tyson vs Jones costs NZD$39.95 and can be ordered on the Sky Sports website now, with the main card set to get underway at 3 pm NZDT on Sunday, November 29, and the main event expected to start around 5 pm. Sky Arena is channel 065 in New Zealand, but if you don’t have Sky, you can also purchase the Tyson vs Jones fight through Sky Sports Now. The fight isn’t available for mobile streaming on Sky Go in New Zealand, however.

Tyson vs Jones price and PPV details

Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr appears to be an exclusive pay-per-view (PPV) event around the world.

Here’s how much it costs in a number of countries where boxing is popular. Roughly speaking, Tyson vs Jones is cheapest in the UK or New Zealand, with both £20 and NZD$40 working out at just under $30 based on current exchange rates – some $20 less than it costs in the US.

Tyson vs Jones date and fight time

The Tyson vs Jones fight takes place on Saturday, November 28 at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. The main card is expected to get underway at around 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT, which is 1 am GMT in the UK and 1 pm AEDT in Australia the following day (Sunday, November 29). Ring walks for the main event are roughly expected to be as follows.

Tyson vs Jones ring walk times

Tyson vs Jones time (US and Canada): 11pm ET / 8pm PT / 10pm CT

Tyson vs Jones time (UK): 3 am GMT

Tyson vs Jones time (mainland Europe): 4 am CET

Tyson vs Jones time (Australia): 3 pm AEDT

Tyson vs Jones time (New Zealand): 5 pm NZDT

Tyson vs Jones full card for Saturday’s fight

Saturday’s unique event in LA also features an intriguing undercard that includes face-offs between former New York Knicks NBA guard Nate Robinson and YouTube star Jake Paul, with KSI’s trainer Viddal Riley set to for a boxing bout against MMA fighter Rashad Coulter. The main support fight is a slightly more conventional super-middleweight pairing between former champ Badou Jack and Blake McKernan.

Main card

Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr.: 8 rounds exhibition at heavyweight

Jake Paul vs. Nate Robinson: 6 rounds at cruiserweight

Badou Jack vs. Blake McKernan: 8 rounds at light heavyweight

Vidal Riley vs. Rashad Coulter: 6 rounds at cruiserweight

Undercard

Jamaine Ortiz vs. Nahir Albright: 8 rounds at lightweight

Irvin Gonzalez vs. Edward Vasquez: 8 rounds at featherweight

Giuseppe Cusumano vs. Nick Jones: 8 rounds at heavyweight

Tyson vs Jones fight rules: is there a no knockout clause and will there be a winner?

Titled “Frontline Battle,” the fight is the first event of a series produced by Mike Tyson’s new Legends Only League and will be for the newly created WBC Frontline Battle Belt. Both fighters have agreed to eight 2-minute rounds and no headgear for the exhibition fight. While sanctioning board the California State Athletic Commission is enforcing a “no knockouts” rule, both fighters have nevertheless indicated it’s not a directive they’ll be observing once they step into the ring. Also, as Tyson vs Jones is an exhibition fight, it won’t be officially scored like a competitive fight. Instead, the WBC will be having celebrity guest judges score the fight remotely, but the situation appears to be that those scores will be purely for entertainment purposes and that a winner won’t be announced.