Northwestern vs Michigan State Live | Reddit Free 2020 College Football Game Stream Watch Without Cable, Date, Time, TV Coverage Info and Preview. Get ready for an ACC battle as the Northwestern vs Michigan State Eagles will face off at noon ET on Wednesday at Memorial Stadium.

Northwestern vs Michigan State Live entered their matchup last week as the heavy favourite, and they fully lived up to the hype. They took their game against the Syracuse Orange by a conclusive 47-21 score. RB Travis Etienne continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, punching in three rushing touchdowns.

The Tigers’ defence was a presence as well, as it collected three interceptions and one fumble. Those interceptions were spread across their defensive unit.

Meanwhile, everything went BC’s way against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets last week as they made off with a 48-27 victory. That 21-point margin sets a new team-best for the Eagles on the season. Their QB Phil Jurkovec did his thing and passed for two TDs and 145 yards on 21 attempts in addition to picking up 94 yards on the ground.

This next game looks promising for Clemson, who are favoured by a full 31 points. Those burned by picking them against the spread last week might want to keep in mind that the squad has never dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Their wins bumped Clemson to 6-0 and BC to 4-2. The Tigers have been dynamite on the offensive side of the ball, averaging 48.17 points per game. We’ll see if the Eagles can find some way to disarm them.

How To Watch Northwestern vs Michigan State Live

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Stadium — Clemson, South Carolina TV: ABC Online streaming: fuboTV Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS All Access is another ideal option for watching games online. In addition to a back catalogue of CBS shows, plus some shows like Star Trek: Picard, this service also lets you watch your local CBS station and that channel’s games in your market as they air live.

FOX typically broadcasts two NFC games on Sunday afternoons since they hold the rights to the NFC matchups. The network will also air “Thursday Night Football” games beginning with Week 4.

ESPN will televise all NCAA Football games, while Amazon Prime will broadcast 11 Game beginning with Week 4.

The NCAA Network and NCAAF Redzone announced that the channels will be available to watch on YouTube TV. The two channels are a part of YouTube TV’s new add-on package, Sports Plus and would give subscribers access to live exclusive games live studio shows.

How to watch Northwestern vs Michigan State football live online without cable:

Unfortunately, there is no NCAA equivalent of NFL’s Game Pass in the US, so watching college football online is a bit more challenging (and diverse) but don’t worry, as we’re here to help.

If you want to watch every college football game this season online you’ll need a live service that gives you access to all of the channels listed above. However, at this time, no single live service does but for your convenience we’ve compiled a list of our favourite live services and the networks they give you access to below.

Odds:

The Tigers are a big 31-point favourite against the Eagles, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. Get picks now.