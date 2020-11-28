Manchester City vs Burnley Live Stream FootBall 2020 Reddit How To Watch English Premier League 2020 Online Free Tv

English Premier League 2020Live:Praise the deity or inanimate object of your choice…the Premier League is back in action! And with just over a month between seasons this year, it feels like it never went away. Follow our guide for all the best and easiest ways to get a Premier League live stream and watch every 2020/21 EPL fixture online wherever you are in the world right now.

While this year’s Premier League season is only just starting to take shape, it doesn’t yet look like business as usual at the top of the table, with the likes of Leicester City, Southampton and Aston Villa outperforming big guns like Man United, Man City, and Arsenal thus far.

That said, it’s too early to get into any serious crystal ball gazing, and the bookies still have City and reigning champs Liverpool down for a two-horse race this season. At the opposite end of the table, Premier League one of last season’s surprise packages, Sheffield United, have endured a dismal start to the new campaign, with other strugglers including Burnley and West Brom.

It’s early doors still, but it’s been a thrilling start to a season where it seems like anything could happen – from an outsider making a run at the title to the even more unlikely sight of fans returning to stadiums at some point. Whatever unfolds over the coming weeks and months, our guide has your covered – here’s how to watch a Premier League live stream this season and catch every 2020/21 EPL fixture online from anywhere on earth this week.

If you find yourself abroad at all during the 2020/21 Premier League season, you’ll likely find you’re unable to access your usual football coverage like you would at home. This isn’t necessarily cause for alarm, but rather the result of geo-blocking – best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to certain parts of the world.

Fortunately, there’s a convenient way around this in the form of a VPN, or Virtual Private Network. This is a nifty bit of software that lets you re-position your device of choice to a location of your choosing, thereby allowing you to globe trot and still access your preferred Premier League live stream. It’s a completely legal workaround, very affordable, and super easy to use – allow us to explain more.

Use a VPN to watch a Premier League live stream from anywhere

We’ve put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It’s also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they’ll give you your money back without a quibble.

How to watch the Premier League: live stream every 2020/21 fixture in the UK

Subscription services Sky Sports and BT Sport hold the keys to the Premier League kingdom once again this season, with Sky having the rights to the lion’s share of 2020/21 fixtures and set to air 128 matches. BT Sport will broadcast 52 games, while Amazon Prime will exclusively stream 20 contests. The BBC won’t get the dregs like it did after the Premier League restart earlier in the year – though it will continue to be the place for highlights with its iconic Match of the Day show. In fact, for September at least, all matches including the previously blacked out 3pm kick-offs are going to be shown on UK TV! How to watch the Premier League on Sky: To watch the Premier League on Sky, you can either sign up for Sky Sports as part of one of its TV packages – or ditch the lengthy, expensive contact in favour of a cheaper, much more flexible There’s no online-only streaming option for it that we’re aware of, though – it looks like TV or bust. How to watch the Premier League on BT and save: BT Sport can be obtained either directly through BT as part of one of its many TV bundles – or added to Sky and Virgin packages if they’re your provider. Alternatively, BT now offers a streaming-only BT Sport option in the form of the £25 BT Sport Monthly Pass. You can’t watch it your laptop or PC, but rather you get your Premier League live stream through the BT app on consoles, Apple TV, select Smart TVs, Chromecast, and now at long last Now TV set-top boxes as well as iOS and Android mobile devices. If you find yourself outside the UK and want to watch the Premier League coverage you pay for at home, don’t worry about geo-blockers on your account – simply grab a 100% risk-free ExpressVPN trial for 30 days and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

How to get a FREE Premier League live stream: watch EPL 2020/21 soccer online in Canada

Better still, there’s a 1-month FREE trial deal that will allow you to watch the start of the 2020/21 Premier League season without paying a penny! If you decide to keep DAZN, you’ll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150 for all 380 games plus Champions and Europa League action, every NFL game, and much more. DAZN is a great option for anyone wanting to watch the Premier League from Canada. It’s a slick service with comprehensive Premier League coverage and a range of handy apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.

How to watch the Premier League: live stream EPL soccer in the US without cable

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2020/21 Premier League season and its shows every match between linear TV coverage – usually NBCSN or NBC – and new streaming service, Peacock. You’ll need to sign up for the Peacock Premium tier, but it costs just $4.99 a month, offers a FREE 7-day trial, and boasts 175 exclusive matches this season in addition to loads of other great content. Best of all, signing up for Peacock Premium is easy – it only takes a few seconds and some basic details to get up and running, even accepting internationally recognized payment platform PayPal for added convenience. Peacock Premium replaces NBC Sports Gold as NBC’s Premier League streaming option for the new season, while games that are aired on linear TV can also be watched affordably without cable – courtesy of great value over-the-top streaming service Sling. NBCSN comes as part of its $30 a month Sling Blue package – try a FREE trial for a limited time to see if it’s right for you – while NBC’s flagship terrestrial channel is available in a number of major US metropolitan markets. If you subscribe to this or any other streaming service and find yourself unable to access it because yo’re out of the country, remember that you can use a VPN to tune into your usual coverage just like you would at home. Of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best.

How to watch the Premier League: live stream EPL soccer in Australia

Optus Sports has a three-year deal with the Premier League meaning it now has exclusive rights to show every single fixture live – yep, all 380 of them. Those braving the unsociable Down Under kick-off times can stream Optus Sport coverage via their mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn’t already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$15 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you’re outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the best VPNs and watch the coverage from another nation.

How to watch a 2020/21 Premier League live stream in New Zealand

Streaming service Spark Sport has the rights to show the EPL in New Zealand again for the 2020/21 season and it offers a 1-month free trial so you can check it out for yourself. Once that’s expired, you’ll get coverage of Premier League games this season for the reasonable price of $24.99 a month. As well as the EPL action, you also get a bevvy of Black Caps and England cricket matches, NBA basketball action from the US, and F1 racing. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers. Spark Sport might not win any design awards any time soon, but it’s good value, straightforward, and offers Premier League fans everything they need to watch the 2020/21 season without cable.

How to watch the Premier League in India: live stream every EPL game this season

Star Sports subscribers in India, you’re in luck! You’re once again among the folks who can watch the 2020/21 Premier League season live – either via the Star Sports TV channels or by getting a Disney+ Hotstar Premium streaming subscription from just 299 rupees a month. That includes everything that’s great about Disney Plus – Marvel! Pixar! The Simpsons! Hamilton! Mulan! More! – as well as all of Hotstar’s content. Those wanting to live stream games on the move will need to use the Hotstar app – available via the web, Android, iOS, and Apple TV.

How to watch the Premier League in 4K Ultra HD – plus HDR and Dolby Atmos options

In terms of viewing quality, UK pay TV network Sky will again be offering broadcasts of all its matches in Ultra HD and with Dolby Atmos sound to Sky Q subscribers, while BT has launched its new BT Sport Ultimate channel which goes one step further – adding HDR to the 4K Ultra HD equation.

If you’re looking to stream Sky’s televised matches on the go, a Sky Sports subscription enables you to watch on mobile, tablet and PC via the Sky Go service. You can also stream the Premier League live using Sky’s Now TV service, which offers attractive, commitment free passes.

For BT Sport subscribers, the BT Sport app or BTSport.com is where you need to go for mobile or PC streaming of their games – and BT now also offers a streaming-only option in its £25 BT Sport Monthly Pass, though you can’t watch it on laptops or PCs, which is a bummer.

Premier League transfer news

The close season might have been a short one, but it’s been a busy one. Mikel Arteta has finally had a chance to make his mark on the Arsenal squad, bringing in William Saliba from Saint-Etienne for £27 million and nabbing Brazilian winger Willian off London rivals Chelsea on a cheeky free transfer.

Frank Lampard’s Blues have been busy themselves, though, finally sealing the deal to bring 24-year-old German striker Timo Warner from RB Leipzig to Stamford Bridge – and fortifying their attacking options with a cool £37 million deal for Moroccan midfielder Hakim Ziyech.

Liverpool have felt less of a need to overhaul their squad, shedding more weight than they’ve gained so far – Greek defender Kostas Tsimikas being their lone buy for £11.7 million whilst letting go of Adam Lallana, Dejan Lovren and Nathaniel Clyne.

Last year’s runners-up, Manchester City, have spent considerably more as they look to wrestle the title back from Anfield this year – splashing £41 million on Dutch defender Nathan Ake (from Bournemouth), £21 million on young Spanish winger Ferran Torres (from Valencia), and taking a casual £5.5 million punt on 18-year-old Brazilian right-back Yan Couto from Coritiba.

Across the Mancunian divide, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s United have been far quieter in the transfer market so far, their only activity being to secure the services of striker Odion Ighalo for another semester in a straight-up repeat of last year’s loan deal with his parent club, Chinese outfit Shanghai Shenhua.

But while the Premier League transfer news has been slow so far, there’s still plenty of time left for all involved – and more importantly, there’s still Lionel Messi. The wantaway Barcelona legend has had a £630 million price tag slapped on his head by La Liga, though speculation is Barca could part ways with Leo for a more modest £250 million – a switch to Italian giants Juventus and dream-team pairing with Cristiano Ronaldo being another rumoured move for the Argentine GOAT.

On the incoming ramp, Premier League newcomers Leeds United have signalled their intention to chuck it with the big boys from the off, splashing a club record £30 million on Brazilian forward Rodrigo from Valencia.

Fellow risers Fulham and West Bromwich Albion have thus far been more modest in their spending – leaving the last bit of interesting transfer news as the £18.5 million move of keeper Aaron Ramsdale from Bournemouth to Sheffield United – the England U21 stopper who’s gone from strength-to-strength since a loan spell at AFC Wimbledon that saw him help the Dons secure League 1 safety against the odds in the 2018/19 season.

2020/21 Premier League odds and teams

Leeds, Fulham, and West Bromwich Albion replace Watford, Bournemouth and Norwich City in the Premier League ranks this season.

Despite their near-invincible form last season, most bookies passed on Liverpool to repeat as champions and instead fancied Man City as 2020/21 Premier League favourites to start the season – though it’s safe to say they’re revisiting things after City’s less than impressive start to the current campaign.

The relegation battle is slightly more predictable when it comes to High Street and Vegas lines, with Premier League returnees Fulham and West Brom both tipped for the drop alongside Aston Villa – new boys Leeds United being fancied to keep their place in the top-flight.

Here are all 20 teams playing in the 2020/21 Premier League.

What else can I use a VPN for other than watching Premier League live streams?

Virtual Private Networks have some pretty nifty other uses in addition to letting you to watch sport and TV from other locales. For starters, their encrypted nature means that the information you exchange on a daily basis online is kept safely away from prying eyes. And streaming VPNs also help to get around website blocking in certain offices, schools and even countries.