How to Watch the 2020 Macy’s Day Parade Live Stream Reddit Online

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Live Stream Reddit: How to Watch the 2020 Macy’s Day Parade Online. Even a pandemic can’t stop the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The parade will not be joining the long list of canceled or now-digital events of 2020, opting instead to float on without any in-person spectators. The parade marks 94 years of celebration today, nearing closer and closer to a century of the Thanksgiving tradition.

LIVESTREAM: CLICK HERE

For the first time in the parade’s history, Verizon will offer a second screen experience via a virtual portal. If you’ve ever wanted to experience the parade in-person, believe it or not, 2020 is your year! From the comfort of your own cell phone, you’ll be transported to the center of activity in Herald Square with 360-degree views of the floats and performers.

Along with the portal and the lack of in-person viewers, the parade will not march the traditional 2.5-mile route around Manhattan. It’ll wrap around Herald Square over the course of several days, in an effort to discourage large crowds from gathering.

That all said, you can broadcast the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade safely and easily from home, with the new portal offering an in-person experience! Here’s how to catch the floats, performances, and tune in to the portal:

When is the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade? What time will the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade be on?

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is, shockingly, on Thanksgiving! That’s today. It begins at 9 a.m. ET, and it’ll be on until noon — put it on while you preheat the oven and prep the cranberry sauce.

What channel is the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on?

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will once again air nationwide on NBC. Also, similar to years past, the TODAY show stars Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Al Roker will host the telecast alongside Mario Lopez.

Who is performing at the 2020 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade?

Even though there’s no in-person celebration this year, Macy’s has still promised a star-studded lineup of performances to dazzle your home celebration. The 94th edition of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will feature musical performances by Lauren Alaina, Ally Brooke, Sofia Carson, CNCO, Jimmy Fallon and The Roots, Karol G, Tori Kelly, Patti LaBelle, Camille Schrier, Matthew Morrison, the cast and Muppets of Sesame Street, Leslie Odom Jr., Keke Palmer, Dolly Parton, Pentatonix, Bebe Rexha, Jordin Sparks, Sebastián Yatra, and Brett Young. And even though Broadway is shut down, the parade will telecast performances by the stars from Ain’t Too Proud, Hamilton, Jagged Little Pill, and Mean Girls

Where is the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade live stream? How to live stream the parade:

If you have cable or live TV subscription service credentials, you’ll be able to log in over at NBC’s website and watch from there. You can also watch for free over at YouTube via Verizon.

Can I live stream the Macy’s Parade via live TV subscription services?

Definitely. Even without access to cable, live TV subscription services will still broadcast the event for you. Check out the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on NBC on services like YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, fuboTV, Sling TV, or AT&T TV NOW. All of these have a free trial program — if you want to experience the parade for free, you’ll just have to cancel your subscription once December starts! More good news: YouTube via Verizon is also streaming the event for free, no subscription required.

How do I access the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade virtual portal?

Verizon’s inaugural parade portal will feature a 360-degree experience to simulate the parade in-person. At any point during the broadcast, viewers can scan a QR code with their smartphone to gain access to the portal. Watch the parade from not one, but two devices!