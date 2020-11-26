Surge Arrester – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Surge Arrester Market is expected to reach $2.72 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.1% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Surge Arrester Market include ABB, CG Power, Eaton, Emerson Electric, GE Oil and Gas, HAKEL spol. Sr, Hubbell, Schneider Electric, Lamco, Legrand S.A, Leviton Manufacturing, Mitsubishi Electric, NGK Insulators, Raycap Corporation S.A, Siemens, TE Connectivity and Vertiv.

Some of the factors such as investments in smart grids & energy systems and aging power infrastructure are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, rising competition from the unorganized sector is hampering the market growth.

Surge arrester is a device that protects electrical power system from damage caused by lightning and switching effects. It is sometimes known as surge protection device to protect equipment in transmission of power and in distribution system.

Based on the class, the distribution class segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the rising need to modify aging distribution networks along with better reliability requirements necessitates the development of distribution systems which offer superior overvoltage protection, there by stimulating the systems demand.

By geography, Europe is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to accelerating investments toward the modernization of smart grid infrastructure driven by stringent EU regulations pertaining to grid deployment will drive the industry growth.

Voltages Covered:

• Extra-High Voltage

• High Voltage

• Low Voltage

• Medium Voltage

Types Covered:

• Polymeric

• Porcelain

• Silicon

• Polymer Intermediate

Arrester Ratings Covered:

• 3 (kV) rms to 48 (kV) rms

• 54 (kV) rms to 168 (kV) rms

• 172 (kV) rms to 300 (kV) rms

• More than 312 (kV) rms

Technologies Covered:

• Linear Fresnel Reflector

• Power Tower

• Parabolic Trough

Classes Covered:

• Station Class

• Intermediate Class

• Distribution Class

End User Covered:

• Utilities

• Transportation

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industries

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

