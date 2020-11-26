Thanksgiving 2020 Live Stream Reddit How To Watch Online Free Tv Channel

Thanksgiving will look different in a lot of ways in 2020, and that includes the traditional Macy’s Thanksgiving parade. But the holiday spectacular will happen, and it will still be televised live, so home cooks can tune in while prepping their socially distanced turkey dinners. Here’s how to follow along, and what to expect this year.

Like many traditions in 2020 — including Thanksgiving itself — the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade isn’t going to proceed as normal.

The parade, which normally draws plenty of spectators to New York City, will mostly be a broadcast-only event this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 94th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will shed its usual 2.5-mile route in order to prevent large crowds. Instead of having 80 to 100 handlers, some balloons will be outfitted with a “specially rigged anchor tether framework of five specialty vehicles,” Macy’s and NBC say.

The event is also being limited to 88% of its usual number of participants, and those people are being spread out over three days (though the parade is still being broadcast as one event).

Besides the change in the usual parade route, number of participants, balloon handlers and timing over three days, the parade has implemented the following changes:

Everyone participating in the parade is being tested for COVID-19 and undergoing wellness checks before the event.

No one under 18 is allowed to participate. Professional marching bands and ensembles are replacing high school and college marching bands this year.

Performers and participants will be socially distanced and wear masks.

Most participants are from the tri-state area.

The parade will give a nod to shows that had to shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic, with performances from Broadway’s “Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations,” “Hamilton,” “Mean Girls” and “Jagged Little Pill.”

There will also be performances from the Radio City Rockettes, Jimmy Fallon and The Roots, Patti LaBelle, Dolly Parton, Leslie Odom Jr., Bebe Rexha, Jordin Sparks, Sebastián Yatra, Brett Young, Pentatonix, the cast and Muppets of Sesame Street, CNCO, Sofia Carson, Lauren Alaina, Ally Brooke, Tori Kelly and Karol G.

Miss America Camille Schrier will make an appearance along with Santa, of course.

New balloons for 2020: Boss Baby and the Red Titan from “Ryan’s World.”

Returning balloons: Astronaut Snoopy, the Sinclair Oil Dino, Elf on the Shelf, “Diary of a Wimpy Kid,” the Pillsbury Doughboy, Ronald McDonald, Chase from “Paw Patrol,” SpongeBob SquarePants, Smokey the Bear, Go Bowling balloonicles, Hugg, Bjorn, Jojo and Fleck from “The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two” on Netflix, Love Flies Up to the Sky by Yayoi Kusama, The Nutcracker and “Trolls.”

Another returning balloon, Pikachu, will reportedly arrive with a team of Pikachu dancers, potentially to make an announcement or tease an upcoming project.

New floats this year include turkey brand Jennie-O’s Big Turkey Spectacular with Bebe Rexha, Olay’s Her Future is STEM-Sational, Lifetime’s “Christmas in Town Square” with Tori Kelly and a Warner Bros. Pictures float for “Tom & Jerry’s Tourist Trap.”

The parade airs from 9 a.m. to noon in all time zones on Thursday, Nov. 26, with an encore presentation airing from 2 to 5 p.m.

NBC and Telemundo will broadcast the parade.

For the first time, NBC will provide a live audio description of the parade via secondary audio program (SAP) along with audio narration.

Macy’s will have a stream on its website beginning at 9 a.m. ET. You can also head to youtube.com/verizon or twitter.com/verizon to watch the parade starting at 9 a.m. ET.

“Today” hosts Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie and Al Roker will host for NBC. Adamari Lopez, Rodner Figueroa, Jessica Carrillo and Nastassja Bolivar will host for Telemundo. Mario Lopez is hosting the Verizon stream.