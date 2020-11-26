5G Market in Aviation – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global 5G Market in Aviation Market is expected to reach $5.30 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 48.8% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the 5G Market in Aviation Market include ONEWEB, Aeromobile Communications, Cisco Systems, Global Eagle Entertainment, Gogo, Huawei, Inseego Corp., Nokia Corporation, Panasonic Avionics Corporation, Smartsky Networks, Ericsson, Intelsat, Samsung, At&T, and Monaco Telecom.

Some of the factors such as the need for high-speed internet connectivity and rising command for an enhanced flight experience are propelling the market growth. However, the high initial investment involved in expanding 5g infrastructure is hampering the market growth.

5G in aviation market will be capable to support the hastily rising number of connected and smart devices in both the consumer context and industry. On the consumer side, users will experience reliable and fast communication and new real-time applications such as virtual or augmented reality and highly responsive gaming. Vehicles and their sensors will be continuously connected to both each other (V2V) and also to local infrastructure (V2I) enabling efficient, safer, and autonomous driving.

Based on the technology, the enhanced mobile broadband (EMBB) segment is likely to have a huge demand due to the applications such as games with 3D and 4K resolutions, instantaneous air traffic alerts, in-flight entertainment, and quick internet access for latent-free cloud access. There is an increasing demand for better flight experience, which, in turn, is driving the demand for EMBB technology used in in-flight 5G connectivity.

By geography, North America is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to it has a high demand for air travel, and there is tremendous growth in air passenger traffic. The rise in passenger traffic is leading to an increase in demand for good internet connectivity in airports as well as aircraft. Besides, the rise of connected aircraft and smart airports in this region is boosting the growth of the regional market.

Communication Infrastructures Covered:

• Small cell

• Distributed Antenna System (DAS)

• Radio Access Network (RAN)

Technologies Covered:

• Massive Machine Type Communications (MMTC) and Ultra-Reliable Low-Latency Communications (URLLC)

• Fixed Wireless Access (FWA)

• Enhanced Mobile Broadband (EMBB)

Connectivity Types Covered:

• Air-to-Ground Communication

• Ground-to-Ground Communication

Applications Covered:

• Aircraft Operations

• Airport Operations

End Users Covered:

• 5G Infrastructure for Aircraft

• 5G Infrastructure for Airport

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

