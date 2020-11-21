England vs Ireland live stream: how to watch free by Reddit Autumn Nations Cup rugby coverage from anywhere

If you are looking for England vs Ireland Autumn Nations cup live stream where is on and how to get it live on your device then you have landed the right here in this page. England will take on Ireland at Twickenham Stadium on Saturday 21st during the second round of the new Autumn Nations Cup tournament.England produced a dominant display to beat Ireland 24-12 at Twickenham during this year’s Six Nations.

England v Ireland Game Info

Date: Saturday 21st November 2020

Venue: Twickenham Stadium, London

Kick-off: 3:00pm

Referee: Pascal Gauzere (France)

TV Coverage: Live on Amazon Prime, Channel 4 and RTÉ

Preview England vs Ireland

A James Ryan-captained Ireland are hoping to wrestle top spot in Group A away from England when the teams face off in round two of the Autumn Nations Cup.

England face Ireland at Twickenham on Saturday in the pivotal encounter of Group A in the Autumn Nations Cup. Here we examine five talking points heading into the fixture.

England and Ireland have contested a total of 136 rugby test matches since their first meeting in 1875. England have won 79 of those matches, whilst Ireland have won 49 matches. There have also been eight drawn matches between the two nations.

Line UP:Line-ups

England: Daly; Joseph, Lawrence, Slade, May; Farrell (capt), Youngs; M Vunipola, George, Sinckler; Itoje, Launchbury; Curry, Underhill, B Vunipola.

Replacements: Dunn, Genge, Stuart, Hill, Earl, Robson, Ford, Malins.

Ireland: Keenan; Earls, Farrell, Aki, Lowe; R Byrne, Gibson-Park; Healy, Kelleher, Porter; Roux, Ryan (capt); Stander, O’Mahony, Doris.

Replacements: Herring, E Byrne, Bealham, Henderson, Connors, Murray, B Burns, Stockdale.

Round 2: Autumn Nations Cup schedule and Broadcast info

Italy C-C Fiji, 12.45pm on 21 November – Amazon

England vs Ireland, 3pm on 21 November – Channel 4 and Amazon

Wales vs Georgia, 5.15pm on 21 November – Amazon

Scotland vs France, 3pm on 22 November – Amazon

How to Watch Ireland vs England Autumn Nations Cup Live

Amazon Prime Video is compatible with Smart TVs and Blu-Ray players, including those made by Sony, Samsung, and LG. It can also be accessed on games consoles Sony PlayStation and Xbox One, as well as with a Fire TV stick and set top boxes from BT TV, TalkTalk TV or Virgin TV.

How to watch England vs Ireland live stream from outside your countryStream the 2020 Autumn Nations Cup live online

Price: Free (Channel 4) or 8 GBP/month (Amazon Prime Video UK)

Channel 4 and Amazon Prime Video UK will broadcast every 2020 Autumn Nations Cup game live. Games on Channel 4 are completely free. Amazon Prime UK offers a 30-day free trial. Check the official schedule for times.

To watch the 2020 Autumn Nations Cup live:

Get ExpressVPN.Connect to a server location in the UK.Head to Channel 4 or Amazon Prime and sign up.You’re all set!

Note: You may need a UK credit/debit card to subscribe to Amazon Prime Video UK.

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Watching on mobile? Fire up the All 4 app (on Android and iOS) or the Amazon Prime Video app (on Android and iOS).

How to watch FREE England vs Ireland in the UK

Amazon Prime has the all rights to the majority of the Autumn Nations Cup games, but rugby fans based in the UK can tune in to England vs Ireland for FREE. The match kicks off at 3pm GMT.

It’s one of three games that are being shown by Channel 4, and better still, you can live stream the action on All 4, Channel 4’s streaming-only arm, which is easy to sign-up to and 100% FREE to use. Channel 4’s coverage starts at 2.15pm.

Viewers based in the UK can also tune in on Amazon from 2pm. An Amazon Prime membership costs £79 per year or £7.99 per month, which can be cancelled at any time, but new users can sign up for a FREE 30-day Amazon Prime trial.

Not in the UK for the Autumn Nations Cup action? No worries just download and install a VPN and use a UK location to watch live as if you were back home.

How to watch Autumn Nations Cup for FREE in Ireland

In Ireland, meanwhile, free-to-air broadcaster RTE is showing all of Ireland’s games, including England vs Ireland. You can also watch the action online via the RTE Player service, which can be access via your browser or via dedicated iOS and Android apps. RTE’s coverage starts at 2pm for that 3pm kick-off.

How to watch Autumn Nations Cup rugby In US

FloSports is the exclusive broadcaster for the Autumn Nations Cup in the US, and you can live stream all 16 games of the tournament. That, of course, includes England vs Ireland, which kicks off at 10am ET / 7am PT.

You’ll need to sign up for the service’s membership to tune in, with prices starting at $12.50 per month – pretty reasonable for an entire tournament’s worth of world class rugby action.If you find yourself out of the US but still want to watch FloSports’ rugby coverage, downloading a VPN could be the ideal solution.

How to Watch England vs Ireland live stream in Australia

If you don’t mind the late nights/early mornings, then subscription service beIN Sports is showing every game of the 2020 Autumn Nations Cup in Australia. England vs Ireland kicks off at 2am AEDT on Saturday night/Sunday morning, and beIN’s coverage starts at 1.55am.

If you have a Foxtell subscription, you can add beIN to your package for an extra fee. No worries if you aren’t though, as you can also subscribe to beIN as a standalone subscription that can be watched on your laptop, desktop computer or mobile device. Don’t forget to take advantage of the VPN option as detailed above to make sure you can watch your domestic coverage anyway.

How to get a 2020 Autumn Nations Cup live stream in New Zealand

The official broadcaster for the Autumn Nations Cup in New Zealand is Sky Sports. England vs Ireland kicks off at 4am NZDT on Saturday morning, and Sky Sport’s coverage gets underway at 3.50am. Anyone with Sky Sport as part of their pay TV package can use the BeIN Sport Connect app to stream coverage either online or via the app on most modern mobile devices, but the service isn’t available on a standalone basis.

However, Sky Sport Now exists as an option for Kiwis who want access to Sky Sport channels on a contract-free basis.

Away from New Zealand right now? Use a VPN and you’ll be streaming the rugger in no time at all.

Live stream Autumn Nations Cup in Switzerland

Pick Rugby coverage for those Down Under is available from Foxtel, which provides ESPN and has the Foxtel Go app so that you can watch the action (logging in with your Foxtel ID) on your laptop or other mobile device.

Kayo Sports is Foxtel ‘s official over-the-top offering for cord cutters or anyone who wants not to be tied into a long contract, which provides comprehensive streaming-only coverage of all sports networks from the network, including Fox Sports, ESPN and ESPN2, and beIN Sports.

There’s typically a decent selection of NCAA football games to pick from and there is a Standard and a Paid option for the subscription package. The discrepancy is that you’re looking at $25 a month on two devices for the Standard plan and $35 per month on three devices for the Premium plan.

Free-to-air broadcaster RTE has the rights to show all of Ireland’s Autumn Nations Cup games live, including the opener against Wales tonight. Irish rugby fans can also stream the action online via the RTE Player, which can be accessed via RTE’s iOS and Android apps.

How to watch England vs Ireland live stream Reddit

