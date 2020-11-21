Vanderbilt vs. Florida live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online

The No. 6 ranked Florida Gators are on the road this Saturday as they are set to take on the winless Vanderbilt Commodores. The Gators are coming off a big win last weekend over Arkansas, in a game where UF quarterback Kyle Trask tossed five touchdown passes. The Gators are riding a few wins after dropping their only game of the 2020 season back in October to Texas A&M. Vanderbilt is currently 0-6 on the year, and are looking for their first win of the season. Meanwhile, the Gators are 5-1 and looking to keep on track in order to punch their ticket to the SEC Championship game jhjfgdee.

Florida vs Vanderbilt Live stream Online

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Where: Vanderbilt Stadium — Nashville, Tennessee

TV: ESPN

Florida QB Kyle Trask has an impressive 28 touchdowns on the season thus far and is getting Heisman Trophy talk just past the midway point of the season. The Gators offense has clicked in every game this season. Meanwhile the Gators defense has come a long way in recent weeks after a tough start to the year. Florida will look to keep up their high level of play on defense in what should be a one sided game against the Commodores. Swamp247 will provide live updates throughout the game this Saturday.

Who’s Playing

No. 6 Florida @ Vanderbilt

Current Records: Florida 5-1; Vanderbilt 0-6

What to Know

The Florida Gators are 5-0 against the Vanderbilt Commodores since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Florida and Vanderbilt will face off in an SEC battle at noon ET at Vanderbilt Stadium. The Gators are cruising in on a three-game winning streak while Vanderbilt is stumbling in off of six consecutive losses.

Florida made easy work of the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday and carried off a 63-35 win. That 28-point margin sets a new team best for Florida on the season. Their QB Kyle Trask did his thing and passed for six TDs and 356 yards on 29 attempts.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought contest, but the Commodores had to settle for a 38-35 loss against the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday. A silver lining for Vanderbilt was the play of QB Ken Seals, who passed for two TDs and 225 yards on 32 attempts. Seals had some trouble finding his footing against the Mississippi State Bulldogs last week, so this was a step in the right direction.

The Gators are the favorite in this one, with an expected 31.5-point (!) margin of victory. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Florida's victory lifted them to 5-1 while Vanderbilt's defeat dropped them down to 0-6. Florida has been dynamite on the offensive side of the ball, averaging 45.83 points per game. We'll see if the Commodores can find some way to disarm them.

Odds

The Gators are a big 31.5-point favorite against the Commodores, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Florida have won all of the games they've played against Vanderbilt in the last six years.

Nov 09, 2019 – Florida 56 vs. Vanderbilt 0

Oct 13, 2018 – Florida 37 vs. Vanderbilt 27

Sep 30, 2017 – Florida 38 vs. Vanderbilt 24

Oct 01, 2016 – Florida 13 vs. Vanderbilt 6

Nov 07, 2015 – Florida 9 vs. Vanderbilt 7

Here are the pregame notes for this SEC East matchup

The Gators' 275 points mark their third-highest total through the first six games of any season in school history, only trailing the 1996 Gators (315) and 1994 Gators (287).

Florida has scored 35-plus points in eight consecutive games, which is tied for the longest streak in school history. UF also had eight-game streaks from Oct. 4-Nov. 29, 2008, and the first eight games of the 1996 season. The six straight 35-point outings against SEC teams also ties a school record (also put together within the 1996, 2008 streaks).