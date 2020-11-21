Ohio State vs. Indiana: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Big Ten play gets underway early this year for Ohio State and Indiana on Saturday when the Buckeyes travel to Bloomington, Ind. The rivalry hasn’t been kind to Indiana over the last few decades. Ohio State has beaten Indiana 23 straight times. The last time the Hoosiers defeated the Buckeyes was 1988.

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Where: Ohio Stadium — Columbus, Ohio

TV: FOX

What to Know

The Ohio State Buckeyes are 5-0 against the Indiana Hoosiers since October of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. OSU's week off comes to an end as they meet up with IU at noon ET at Ohio Stadium. Both of these red-hot teams will try to put the other on ice to keep their winning streaks alive.

The Buckeyes entered their contest last week as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. Everything went their way against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights as they made off with a 49-27 win. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point OSU had established a 42-9 advantage. Their QB Justin Fields was on fire, passing for five TDs and 314 yards on 28 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown.

Meanwhile, IU kept a clean sheet against the Michigan State Spartans on Saturday and took the matchup 24 to nothing. That looming 24-point mark stands out as the most commanding margin for IU yet this season. Among those leading the charge for them was WR Ty Fryfogle, who caught 11 passes for two TDs and 200 yards. Near the top of the highlight reel was Michael Penix Jr.'s 65-yard TD bomb to Fryfogle in the second quarter.

The Hoosiers' defense was a presence as well, as it collected three interceptions and one fumble. DB Tiawan Mullen snatched up two of those interceptions, one with 5:33 remaining in the first quarter, the other with 11:53 left to play in the second quarter.

The Buckeyes are now a perfect 3-0 while IU sits at 4-0. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: OSU hasn't thrown an interception yet this season. But IU enters the game having picked the ball off ten times, good for seventh in the nation. We'll see which of these strengths — offense or defense — will win out.

Indiana vs Ohio State live stream reddit

reddit Indiana vs Ohio State: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score · The Middle are battling the Indiana …Will Brook notch its third crown in four years or can NCAAF Week 12 unseat them? Does Marshall's experience place the Thundering Herd at the …Indiana vs Ohio State: How to watch NCAAF Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time.

Ohio State is 2–0 after a pair of non-conference wins over Florida Atlantic and Cincinnati. Following an uneven 45–21 win against FAU, the Buckeyes stepped up last weekend to blank the Bearcats, 42–0. The team was led by the duo of new quarterback Justin Fields and running back J.K. Dobbins. Fields went 20-for-25 with 224 yards and two touchdowns vs. Cincinnati, while Dobbins ran for 141 yards on 17 carries. Like Ohio State, the Hoosiers are 2–0. Their victories, a 34–24 win over Ball State at Lucas Oil Stadium and a 52–0 waxing at home against Eastern Illinois, were led by redshirt freshman quarterback Michael Penix. He went 24-for-40 with 326 yards and one touchdown vs. Ball State and 14-for-20 with 197 yards and two touchdowns vs. Eastern Illinois.

The Hoosiers have played competitive games with the Buckeyes in recent years, particularly at home, which can only bode well this time around. Indiana led Ohio State at halftime in 2017, lost by just seven points in 2015 (34–27) and three points in 2012 (52–49).

Storylines:

Ohio State is enjoying a 25-game winning streak against Indiana. The Hoosiers' last victory over the Buckeyes came in 1988, but this Indiana team is much different than in previous years. "You could see them getting better last year. They were playing really, really, well." said Ohio State Head Coach Ryan Day during his press conference. "(IU Head Coach Tom Allen) has done a wonderful job."

Indiana's defense is the glue that has held the team together and pushed them to their highest ranking since the 1960s. The Hoosiers rank 18th nationally in total defense, and third in the Big Ten. Ohio State QB Justin Fields has been as close to perfect as humanly possible and has yet to throw a pick this season. However, he faces a tough Indiana secondary, which has intercepted 10 passes on the young season.

The Hoosiers also have the 17th best scoring defense in the nation, allowing just 19.3 points-per-game. The Buckeyes obviously will be the toughest challenge Indiana has faced this year, as their previous opponents (Penn State, Rutgers, Michigan, and Michigan State) have a combined record of 3-13.

Ohio State kicker Blake Haubeil is out for the game, after suffering a groin injury on Oct. 31 against Penn State. Freshman Jake Seibert will kick extra points and field goals this week, per Ryan Day. TE Jake Hausmann has also been ruled out, so even more reps for Jeremy Ruckert and Luke Farrell, both of which have played impressively well. Sophomore RB Marcus Crowley, who was injured in November of 2019, is available for the Buckeyes for the first time this season. Crowley ran for 237 yards and scored two touchdowns as a true freshman last season, and likely would have competed for the starting job had his season not been cut short. If Master Teague and/or Trey Sermon struggle, Crowley is likely to get his shot to earn a fair amount of playing time moving forward.

Series History

Ohio State have won all of the games they’ve played against Indiana in the last six years.

Sep 14, 2019 – Ohio State 51 vs. Indiana 10

Oct 06, 2018 – Ohio State 49 vs. Indiana 26

Aug 31, 2017 – Ohio State 49 vs. Indiana 21

Oct 08, 2016 – Ohio State 38 vs. Indiana 17

Oct 03, 2015 – Ohio State 34 vs. Indiana 27

Odds:

Despite this being a top-10 match-up, Ohio State still sits as a 20.5-point favorite against Indiana with an over/under of 66.5, according to ESPN.