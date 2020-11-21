Watch Coastal Carolina vs. Appalachian State: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday’s NCAA Football game

How to Watch Appalachian State vs Coastal Carolina Live Free NCAAF Stream Game Without Cable and TV Online Stream, You can watch Appalachian State vs Coastal Carolina stream online live on your iPhone, iPad, Android or Windows phone. It’s also easy to find video highlights and news from the most popular sports leagues in the world. THE Appalachian State vs Coastal Carolina Football sports fans are finding real broadcast Official TV Channel with online. Watch full episodes of NCAAF Live and get the latest breaking news, exclusive videos and pictures, episode recaps and much more. Learn how to stream Appalachian State vs Coastal Carolina football securely and watch live football games online with Your Pc kdhfuskLU.

Appalachian State vs Coastal Carolina Live Stream Online

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Where: Brooks Stadium — Conway, South Carolina

TV: ESPN2

Watch Here: Live stream

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Who’s Playing

Appalachian State @ No. 15 Coastal Carolina

Current Records: Appalachian State 6-1; Coastal Carolina 7-0

What to Know

The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. The Chanticleers and the Appalachian State Mountaineers will face off in a Sun Belt battle at noon ET on Saturday at Brooks Stadium. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a win streak alive as Coastal Carolina skips in on seven wins and Appalachian State on five.

While not quite a landslide, the matchup between Coastal Carolina and the South Alabama Jaguars last week was still a pretty decisive one as Coastal Carolina wrapped it up with a 23-6 win at home. It was another big night for Coastal Carolina’s QB Grayson McCall, who passed for one TD and 209 yards on 24 attempts in addition to picking up 72 yards on the ground.

Odds

The Chanticleers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Mountaineers, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Appalachian State have won all of the games they’ve played against Coastal Carolina in the last six years.

Sep 28, 2019 – Appalachian State 56 vs. Coastal Carolina 37

Nov 03, 2018 – Appalachian State 23 vs. Coastal Carolina 7

Oct 21, 2017 – Appalachian State 37 vs. Coastal Carolina 29

Special teams collected 11 points for Coastal Carolina. K Massimo Biscardi delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game. Meanwhile, the Mountaineers didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Georgia State Panthers on Saturday, but they still walked away with a 17-13 victory. No one had a standout game offensively for Appalachian State, but they got scores from TE Henry Pearson and RB Camerun Peoples.

Coastal Carolina is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread last week might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Their wins bumped Coastal Carolina to 7-0 and Appalachian State to 6-1. The Chanticleers have been dynamite on the offensive side of the ball, averaging 37.86 points per game. We'll see if the Mountaineers can find some way to disarm them.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Coastal Carolina could take control of the Sun Belt Conference's East Division with its first win over Appalachian State, the defending league champion. The Chants have lost all six previous meetings with the Mountaineers, including all three since moving to the FBS and joining the Sun Belt. Appalachian State would have the tiebreaking edge in the division if it wins.

KEY MATCHUP

Most-read stories in this section

Coastal Carolina QB Grayson McCall vs. Appalachian State's pass defense. McCall is a redshirt freshman who's played close to mistake-free football this season with 1,393 yards passing, 16 touchdown passes and one interception. The Mountaineers are fourth in the Sun Belt and 19th nationally in yards allowed at 185 per game.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Appalachian State: QB Zac Thomas, a poised and polished senior, has led the Mountaineers to five straight victories, throwing for 1,283 yards with 12 touchdowns and five interceptions. His 29-4 mark as a starter is second in the FBS among active quarterbacks behind Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence (31-1).

Coastal Carolina: RB CJ Marable leads the Chanticleers with 370 yards and five touchdowns. He's also helped the team control the clock and rank 10th in the nation in time of possession (34:06).

FACTS & FIGURES

Appalachian State has won its last 18 games played in November or December, including a 5-0 mark in bowl games since joining the FBS. … Coastal Carolina is looking to start 8-0 for the first time since it was in the FCS in 2014 and become the first Sun Belt team to open with that many wins. … The Mountaineers and Chanticleers are the last two league teams undefeated in conference play. … Appalachian State has won the past four Sun Belt titles. … Coastal Carolina has given up just 70 points in its five Sun Belt games this season. … The Chants have been ranked in the Top 25 the past five weeks. Their current placing at No. 15 is the highest ever for a Sun Belt team. … The Mountaineers are 0-5 against ranked opponents since 2014. This is the first time they're facing a ranked Sun Belt team.