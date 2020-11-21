Lignosulfonates – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Lignosulfonates Market is expected to reach $1,256.50 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR 5.5% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Lignosulfonates Market include Domsjö Fabriker/Aditya Birla, Burgo Group, Borregaard, Jinzhou Four Special Additives, Karjala Pulp, Nippon Paper Industries, Rayonier Advanced Materials, Yanbian Shixian, Shandong Weili, The Dallas Group, Tianjin Yeats, Sappi, Xinyi Feihuang Chemical, Tembec, and Green Agrochem.

Some of the factors like growing demand from animal feed business and increasing construction projects are propelling the market growth. However, presence of substitutes is likely to hamper the market growth.

Lignosulfonates are one of the abundantly available wood chemicals. These chemicals are usually obtained as by-products through sulfite process of wood pulp. Lignosulfonates are natural anionic surfactants that easily soluble in water. It is mainly used as a water-reducing chemical and transmits the essential cement workability even at high temperatures.

Based on the application, the animal feed binder segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to it helps in improving animal weight and in maintaining the animal’s gastrointestinal health. The product also offers various added advantage including economical pellet binder in animal feed application, which will boost lignosulfonate market growth over the forecast timeframe.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the increasing construction expenditure in China, India and Japan. In addition, increasing animal feed demand in China will further complement industry growth over the forecast timeframe.

Products Covered:

• Calcium Lignosulfonate

• Magnesium Lignosulfonate

• Sodium Lignosulfonate

• Other Products

Processes Covered:

• Strawbased Lignosulfonates

• Woodbased Lignosulfonates

Applications Covered:

• Oil Well Additives

• Animal Feed Binder

• Agriculture

• Concrete Additives/Cement Additive

• Road Binder/Dust Control

• Metallurgy

• Carbon Black

• Dyestuff

• Ceramics

• Chemicals

• Construction

• Mining & Gas

• Auto & Metals

• Gypsum Board

• Other Applications

End Users Covered:

• Binding Agents

• Dispersing Agents

• Functional Additives

• Retarders

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

