Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) Market is expected to reach $2,130.77 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR 18.8% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) Market include Atlas Elektronik GmbH, BAE Systems, Bluefin Robotics, Boeing, Boston Engineering Corporation, ECA Group, Fugro, Graal Tech, Hydromea S.A., International Submarine Engineering (ISE), Kongsberg Maritime, L3Harris Oceanserver, Lockheed Martin Corporation, SaaB AB and Teledyne Marine.

Some of the factors such as increasing capital expenditure of companies in offshore oil & gas industry and rising defense spending of countries worldwide are propelling the growth of the market. However, a high operational cost of AUVs is restraining the market growth. Moreover, development and incorporation of advanced technologies in AUVs would provide ample opportunities for the market growth.

Autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) is a self-controlled robotic machinery used to survey water bodies, sea beds, and check the chemical and biological properties of water. AUVs are capable of providing highly accurate data and information such as superior quality maps of the deep seafloor. Autonomous underwater vehicles are unmanned and controlled via remote sensors and are mounted with high-resolution video cameras, mechanical manipulators, as well as automatic tools that are capable of drilling and collecting samples.

Based on type, the large AUVs (more than 1,000 meters) segment is likely to have a huge demand. Increasing demand for large AUVs for use in military & defense and oil & gas exploration applications is fueling the growth of this segment of the market.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of advanced underwater systems in emerging economies in APAC, including China and India, is resulting in significant growth opportunities for the manufacturers of AUVs in this region.

Hardware Components Covered:

• Steering and Positioning

• Automation Systems

Propulsion Systems Covered:

• Electric System

• Hybrid System

• Mechanical System

Types Covered:

• Shallow AUVs (up to 100 meters)

• Medium AUVs (up to 1,000 meters)

• Large AUVs (more than 1,000 meters)

Values Covered:

• Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV)

• Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROV)

• Underwater Unmanned Vehicle (UUV)

Shapes Covered:

• Laminar Flow Body

• Multi-Hull Vehicle

• Streamlined Rectangular Style

• Torpedo

Payload Types Covered:

• Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers (ADCPs)

• Echo Sounders

• Synthetic Aperture Sonars

• Cameras

• Sensors

• Other Payload Types

Technologies Covered:

• Collision Avoidance

• Navigation

• Communication

• Propulsion

• Imaging

Applications Covered:

• Oceanography

• Archeology & Exploration

• Search & Salvage Operations

• Oil & Gas

• Environmental Protection & Monitoring

• Military & Defense

• Scientific Research

• Commercial

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

